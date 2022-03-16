This can be a whole lot more pointers you to definitely I’ve discovered has just about any of it puzzle

We come across now denying you to definitely JFK wanted to stop engagement we n Vietnam by many pseudo-historians and people who cant stay the truth that more one individual and/or Us authorities with Wonders Communities slain JFK

I happened to be needless to say inspired to that particular recently glance at my JFK motion picture Dvd. To be honest around on the brands, places, formats, etcetera. when you look at the a very easy to comprehend style.

I would do an uncovered on the Dr. Lincolns assassinations and. A similar anybody murdered most of the 3 men. Happening struck my personal face just years ago. We realized it actually was a good conspiracy, but We didnt understand it try thus deep and so of a lot somebody had serious hatred for it child. Secret Communities (Masons/Illuminati/Jesuits) assassinated JFK a variety of reas ons. A portion of the reasons he had been assassinated was:

1). JFK made an effort to end-all You.S. army wedding regarding the Vietnam Battle because of the issuing Memorandum Zero. 263 and also the full elimination of most of the U. JFKs plan for Vietnam would be to continue steadily to send army advisors and weapons towards the south Vietnamese to fight this new V.C. and develop earn the battle and not having fun with You.S. soil pushes to do it.

S. pushes regarding Vietnam from the 1965

Towards Oct dos, 1963, ahead of the guy decided to go to Tx, Kennedy requested his Secretary off Coverage McNamara and make a general public statement towards their acquisition for the detachment of 1,000 American troops regarding Southern Vietnam towards the end of the year, which the newest U.S. would probably withdraw all american troops by the end away from 1965. The fresh document are located in jfklancer/NSAM263.html .

They are fierce within their rhetoric and you may theres no solution but to respond to such distorters. Specific also claim that Eisenhower left the brand new wedding reduced, while JFK escalated You.Smitment to over 16,100000. The start of brand new refutation is the fact Colonel Fletcher Prouty [previous liaison involving the CIA on 1960s in addition to Pentagon shows you the fresh new meaningless quantity video game thats shallow investigation used to distort background. Considering Colonel Prouty:

Aren’t getting swept up for the amounts video game. JFK had on the 16,100000 United states armed forces during the Vietnam. The guy emphasized that they were not in handle slots, but this doesn’t matter every boys for the CIA, etcetera. But it was correct of your own Eisenhower months. I and you may my personal entire squadron were inside and out from Vietnam non-stop for the 1952, 1953 and you will 1954 and i am sure that individuals just who then followed me personally where business are there a great deal more. My buddy is which have a team inside the Hanoi into the 1954 and you can 1955. We’d alot of guys providing from the Dien Bien Phu . aerial works mostly. We had naval units and lots of army some one. At the same time, the fresh new CIA had highest equipment regarding Korea, Taiwan and also the Philippines inside Vietnam and so they was truth be told there extended. They started to match Lansdale when you look at the ’54. This is not the fresh quantity you to definitely number. It’s just what President meant. JFK let something roll along. items that was become because of the Eisenhower, and some ones grew. But he was getting of there from the i was reading this 1965 and you may desired a record of providing boys family throughout 1963 and you may 1964. When i try dealing with NSAM 263 [Taylor/McNamara Declaration] I became perfectly briefed on this subject plan regarding Kennedy’s. He had been escaping . in which he desired you to to the list. That is why he had been test. [High Treason, Appendix An excellent, p.469)

Various other reference are away from JFK in the a news conference. Here is a beneficial transcri ptfrom a press conference for the Oct 29, 1963of Kennedys announcement to withdraw a lot of people regarding Southern Vietnam towards the end from 1963: