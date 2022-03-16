They didn’t make this something to be ware full of

Fling – After less than a few minutes using the app after paying my 2 day trail and now I can’t even message as they said “new message limit reach”.

Change advertisement so it is evident that messages won’t go through after a couple messages or allow people to talk to people on other socials, and lastly if this is an error I apologize and I need it fixed. The app heavily favors the female audience multiple women weren’t aware of the pay-restrictions put on the male audience and begin to think we are ghosting or rejecting them which isn’t the case please fix this there are to many fine women in my dms right now. Contact: [protected]

Hi Terrell, appreciate you reaching out to our Support Team for assistance with this matter. They were able to refund your subscription and even extended your access for sharing your feedback with us. You can always get in touch with us at [email protected] if you need further assistance.

Fling – Membership – Fraudulent Charges

I registered at Fling yesterday. They were advertising .95 for two days. I was immediately charged the .95 cents AND $! I contacted them through their site but no response. I want my charges reversed and membership canceled.

If a member of the fling team can please contact me at [protected] to let me know they are addressing this issue and sending a refund.

It looks like you opted in for the early upgrade that same day. Our team was able to resolve your request within a few hours. Just a reminder that calling the number that appears next to the transaction will deliver a faster reply.

It looks like you opted in for the early upgrade that same day. Our team was able to resolve your request within a few hours. Just a reminder that calling the number that appears next to the transaction will deliver a faster reply.

Fling – Disabled account

I legit just made an account 3 days ago. I’m not a fake account, I’m not sure if that’s what they think because I was blowing up but i want my account back I wasn’t doing anything but Trynna be sexy online literally. and as well as Uber horny I didn’t mean to make 2 profiles it some how just created 2 on accident & I’m not sure that’s why but I mainly use fling. I don’t know why my account got disbaled to begin with I wasn’t doing anything wrong

Your profile was deactivated for a violation. Access has now been reactivated since you agreed to the terms of service.

Fling – Banning my account

I made a profile and had it for like 6 months then randomly my account gets disabled now every time I make a new account it gets disabled too. Says I broke the guidelines but I didn’t. I reported a profile I found out was a minor but I didn’t know until they told me they were underage after messaging them. The profile said they were 18 so I didn’t ask there age cause it’s clearly I breaking the rules if I immediately reported the underage profile and blocked them and I didn’t try to contact them again? Now I can’t make a new profile no matter what email I use they still disable every account I make

It’s ridiculous how they are making me the bad guy cause a minor made a profile posing an 18 or older. As soon as I found out I reported and blocked the profile. I did the best thing in my opinion that anyone could have done in that situation. It’s not like i kept talking to them after I knew they wre underage