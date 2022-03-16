They are so soft and sexy, I want to wear them everyday, all day

Male customer’s feedback: “I am a first time buyer of these Teri panties and wish I’d ordered another dozen pair! Wow! What a great panty and many thanks to Herroom for selling these online. You have a new customer for sure!”

Male customer’s feedback: “I would normally not do lingerie reviews but man, these micro-fiber panties are the best! Great job HerRoom!”

They fit me like a glove and I love how they feel

Male customer’s feedback: “You have another very satisfied male reader who discovered these light-weight panties for everyday wear. I have tried other women’s full coverage briefs but nothing compares to these from Herroom. They are so comfortable and just what I need for the long haul over the road.”

Male customer’s feedback: “I’d like to order these but the sizes seem to start with “large” and not “medium” as I’d prefer. No other colours?”

I started wearing them a few months ago and just love their softness and the full coverage I get

Male customer’s feedback: “I normally would not comment on lady’s undergarments but after my wife suggested I try these silky panties I must commend HerRoom for stocking these and my wife for ordering them for me. She was right, they are so soft and silky and so comfortable I wear them all day everyday. Love them!”

Male customer’s feedback: “Never thought I would write a review on these ladies panties but they are so awesome I was glad to. They are so soft and silky and offer a fantastic fit and feel. I bought 6 pair a few months ago and am placing another order soon. Glad I discovered Herroom’s web-site!”

Male customer’s feedback: “I love these panties! The material is so soft and smooth that they feel wonderful on. I wear these every day and will never go back to men’s underwear again.”

Male customer’s feedback: “Perfect fit very comfortable and smooth as silk. The gusset is nice and wide. No ride up and the waste band sets nice and high above the navel like I like it to be.”

Male customer’s feedback: “Very comfortable and perfect fit. Nice and smooth your pants slide over them. They hold their shape and stretch to mold your to your body. Wash and dry well also.”

Male customer’s feedback: “My wife bought me my first pair of these panties. One pair has turned into 10 pairs. They are very soft and have become my favorite panty. The wide waist band helps to keep them up. “

Male customer’s feedback: “As a male I have been wearing womens panties for a few years now and have tried all types and styles! I have found that full cut briefs are the best! these Teri briefs are the best fitting and very soft! they cover me completely and do’nt cut into me! i move around alot and these move with me! I am VERY happy with them and would reccomend to anyone! I am very pleased to see that there are men out there not afraid to wear panties and write reviews! Thank-you. after trying these and wearing them for a while I will be buying more and wearing them everyday as wearing womens panties are the best! would never go back to men’s as they are very uncomfortable! these panties allow me to move, bend, squat down,and they DO NOT ride up or go where they should’nt! These are the best ever! womens panties especially these are the best.”

Male customer’s feedback: “These briefs are of high quality and the fit is fine. For a full cut brief I like the somewhat shorter rise.”