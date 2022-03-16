There have been many that have tried to portray Joker over the years

2019 saw Joaquin Phoenix step up to the mark. The actor played Arthur – who becomes Joker – as we learn all about the twisted life of the character and how he may have become the villain that many of us know and love today.

There is one famous scene in the movie where Joker dances down the stairs. Throughout some of the dance, he has a cigar in his hands. Although he seems to throw it away, it magically reappears when the police arrive at the top of the stairs. Thankfully, most of us find ourselves caught up in the magic of the dance, and the blooper went unnoticed.

Saving Private Ryan

Steven Spielberg is on the Mount Rushmore of movie directors. His ideas and his keenness for details made him the highest grossing director ever. His 1998 war flick, Saving Private Ryan, is lauded as one of his best works with a total of five Oscars. It’s also number 27 on IMDb’s best-ever movies. However, it’s not without its flaws.

In this scene, Captain Miller, played by Tom Hanks, leans on a motorcycle when wounded. What’s wrong? Well, the bike is a model from 1962. If you know anything about history, then you’ll know that it’s physically impossible for that bike to be around then. The film is set in 1944, so they’re just a little bit too early. Oh Steven, you let us down!

Gladiator

Russell Crowe got an Oscar for his role in Gladiator, which was one of the biggest hits of 2000. Ridley Scott directed this cinematic masterpiece which is often voted as one of the best films of all time. Let’s not forget the stunning soundtrack by Hans Zimmer, too. It’s near perfection. It also contains one of the biggest bloopers in cinema history. Oops!

During a chariot race in the Colosseum, there was something wrong with one of the chariots. It turned out to be powered by a gas canister. We get it that horsepower is important, but we didn’t know Romans cheated this much. If you’re still wondering what’s wrong with this, we’ll let you Google the history of gas canisters.

The Princess And The Frog

Animated movies are every movie perfectionist’s dream. Characters can wear the same outfit during the entire movie and it’s very rare to see mistakes. After all, those who create the animations can simply use templates to duplicate their characters in a variety of different poses and with various facial expressions. So, you don’t expect to see many bloopers or blunders, right?

Well, The Princess And The Frog is an exception. Many have noticed a scene where Tiana loses her earring just by turning her head. Things like that shouldn’t happen. However, it seems as though whoever was animating this movie just forgot that she was wearing earrings. And the editors also seemed not to notice. C’mon guys, this is a rookie mistake!

Fast and the Furious 7

When you’re filming a movie with so many special effects, you’re bound to have a higher risk of bloopers. Avoiding this is very important. Directors were especially careful with the Fast and Furious 7, which came out in 2015. However, it seems as though they needed a lesson or two in explosive devices before the movie came out.

When , sent a bomb, it should have blown everyone and everything near it to kingdom come. However, after the explosion, it seems as though the house is left standing. Everything is intact. How is that physically possible? Answer: It isn't. The whole house should have come down or at least been on fire. Back to the drawing board, guys.