There are a lot more social media sites than Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok

Some of them even allow you to monetize your content through subscription-based features. Basically, users pay a weekly, monthly, or annual fee to support their favorite creators, models, artists, and other types of entrepreneurs. So, instead of getting ad-based revenue, you get paid based on the number of paid subscriptions you have. In the majority of cases, subscription-based platforms allow you to build your own brand and grow a healthier audience.

FanTime is one of the community building platforms that allows you to earn money as users follow your account by paying a monthly fee. As a result, you make money from home by just posting some of your appealing pics and videos.

If you are not sure about how FanTime works and what it offers, keep reading. This article will cover all the aspects you should westsluts hesap silme consider prior to registering on FanTime as a subscriber or creator.

FanTime is a subscription-based platform that allows a large variety of content creators to monetize their photos and videos. The content is accessible only to those subscribed to a particular creator’s content. The platform aims to connect users worldwide and grant them access to the profiles of various artists, chefs, fitness instructors, bloggers, models, photographers, or even pornographers.

Another purpose of FanTime is to let the creators share content that might have been blocked on other social media platforms. However, the use of the platform for prostitution or any other illegal purposes is strictly prohibited.

How Does FanTime Work?

FanTime is a user-friendly social media platform that allows the creators to upload photos/videos and enables the users to subscribe to their favorite entrepreneurs. To subscribe to a particular creator, you need to pay a monthly fee, starting from about $4.99. Monthly subscription fees are variable and can go up to around $50, depending on the quality and quantity of work shared by a specific creator (typically). Although most services are paid, you can subscribe to some of the creators completely for free.

Besides, users can tip their favorite creators or even send private messages. Even though you can tip creators without actually subscribing to their profiles, you cannot use the direct messaging feature without subscribing to the creator first.

If you want to become a creator, you can easily set up your account by following three basic steps. Both users and creators must be over 18 to register and use the platform. While users are not required to provide any personal details, creators are obliged to type in their full name, gender, and birthdate. They are also required to complete the verification procedure to start earning online.

FanTime also allows the creators to customize their page by picking a desired domain, logo, and even colors. Creators can post pics and videos without worrying about the distribution of their work by any third party. Users are not allowed to use or modify a creator’s content without having the owner’s permission.

For easy access to your FanTime profile, you can either register using your Twitter account or connect it to your FanTime profile later. In this way, you will be able to easily tweet whatever you share on FanTime.

Who Can Benefit from Using FanTime?

FanTime creates space for those willing to monetize their content and those looking for some quality work to get inspired or just entertain themselves at home. If you have just hit 18 and wish you were financially independent, you can definitely try using FanTime as your income source. You can earn substantial amounts of money by sharing some of your photos/videos and texting your subscribers.