Their dating is not revealed as much for the Model Story cuatro, but they are still two

Whenever Hype earliest watched Sid torturing a battle Carl, he had been horrified by this cruelty and you may made an effort to end your, however, was held right back of the Bo-peep once the she need your to keep about windows getting safer. Whenever Sid blew within the Handle Carl, Hype was even a lot more disgusted which have Sid's cruelty on toys. After are obtained of the Sid in the Pizza Planet, Hype try shocked of the all of his Sid's misshapen toys and you may is tortured because of the Sid the very next day. Immediately after getting a different rocket on mail, Sid made a decision to inflatable Hype involved, only to stop in the event it already been raining exterior. Immediately following it eliminated pouring the next day, Sid generated means finished with his intends to inflate Buzz. However, Hype is spared when Woody and all sorts of this new deformed toys scared Sid, and that Buzz noticed within the amazement.

Buzz and Stinky Pete earliest see when Hype and you can Andy’s playthings (including an electric Gear Hype) arrive at Al’s Penthouse to cut Woody. Indeed there was not one talk among them just like the Buzz attempted to encourage Woody to go back in order to Andy, but once Buzz in addition to rest of Andy’s toys remaining, Stinky Pete is happier and congratulated a depressed Woody. Although not, whenever Woody changed his head and you may decided to go back to Andy, Stinky Pete stops the air duct and you may publicly makes enjoyable out of Buzz, sharing his hatred away from your and you will place toys generally speaking, because they was basically how come Woody’s Roundup try canceled.

Within airport, Hype was able to see Al’s suitcase, nevertheless when opens up they to retrieve Woody, Stinky Pete angrily punches Buzz regarding the face and sends him from the ramp. Fortunately, Buzz endures and you will saves Woody regarding Prospector, using cams one other toys included in several other bag. That have Stinky Pete dazzled, Buzz reprimands your and you may cannot irritate provide into Stinky Pete’s angry rants you to definitely youngsters wreck toys and exactly how might avoid right up during the a landfill. Deciding to teach Stinky Pete the real meaning of “playtime,” Hype helps their family relations place the Prospector for the a small women’s backpack and you can gladly watches Stinky Pete getting drawn in by the his this new holder.

Whenever Buzz first satisfied Lotso at the sunnyside, he appeared like a highly sweet happen. He even gave Hype a great big happen kiss. not later that evening, when Buzz expected Lotso to help you transfer your therefore the rest of Andy’s playthings towards butterfly area, Lotso informed Hype which he perform simply import your. But Buzz would not forgo him thus Lotso as well as the group reset Buzz so he’d serve your. Once Buzz’s members of the family became him back again to typical and additionally they concluded right up from the beat, Buzz dangers their lives to help Woody free Lotso regarding the underside a tennis purse going to an effective shredder. If playthings were maneuvering to the brand new incinerator, Woody and you can Hype offer Lotso a boost in the hierarchy so you’re able to the brand new avoid key. When Lotso surely got to the major, he went regarding and remaining Buzz and his relatives to die. Even though the fresh aliens save your self her or him, Buzz’s short lived relationship which have Lotso are theoretically more.

When Hype very first found themselves towards the rest of Andy’s toys, Rex are alleviated he wasn’t a great dinosaur and extra expressed interest along side effectiveness regarding Buzz’s buttons. Hype failed to apparently head and later with the, it bonded along whenever Buzz gave Rex some suggestions on the best way to become more frightening, information hence aided your let-out a noisy roar within Mr. Potato Direct. Rex was horrified when Buzz was affect knocked out the latest screen of the Woody but loyally existed conscious on night from inside the a keen work to get him (even if with no success).

If playthings have been in Bonnie’s cabinet, Buzz can be seen kneeling in front of Jessie, who is having an anxiety and panic attack at nighttime. There are other quick times among them, for example mutual appears of concern more Woody (“We have been right here to you personally, friend!”) and you can Jessie bending with her head-on Buzz’s shoulder double when they flop into the model function in the Camper. When the playthings started on the rooftop of Rv, Hype requires Jessie’s give just like the she strategies down onto the awning. And also as this new toys take away on the festival immediately following claiming good-bye so you’re able to Woody, Jessie metropolitan areas the lady hand with the Buzz’s arms, demonstrating your relationship between them will continue permanently.