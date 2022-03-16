The Ultimate Guide On How To Give A Great Blowjob

Today, I’m going to reveal these things: the exact techniques, attitudes, and tips that these “blow job queens” use to give their men the best oral sex of their lives.

I’ll be breaking everything down, step-by-step so that you’ll be armed with multiple techniques to start giving your man a blow job smoothly. You’ll also learn the tips, and tactics to heighten his pleasure during it and how to finish giving him head so that he orgasms harder than ever before.

You are currently reading Chapter 1 of the Blow Job Guide. In this chapter, I’ll be covering the important blow job basics you need to know to ensure you give him the best blow job of his life. Don’t skip this part if you want to know how to give a proper blow job.

At the end of this page, you will then find a list of links to all the other chapters, so you can learn every aspect of giving the perfect blow job once you’ve mastered my foundational blow job instructions. Whether it’s discovering some BJ techniques to make it slow and sensual or figuring out how to give your first blow job, it’s all here.

You can click here to skip down to the chapter list, but my advice is to read all of Chapter 1 first to make sure you know how to give a bj with confidence.

Using This Blow Job Guide For Incredible Oral Sex

Using this guide on giving your man the best blow job of his life is pretty straightforward. Every chapter is crammed with wonderful tips and blow job techniques, so my advice is to read it from start to finish. Even if you think you already know how to give a blow job, there’s probably something new to learn!

Don’t be overwhelmed – You’re about to learn hundreds of powerful blow job techniques to use on your man. Trying to remember every technique when you’re in the moment and figuring out which one to use is near impossible.

To avoid any confusion, just try to remember and use one or two techniques at a time. Once you’ve mastered these techniques, try adding another one or two to your repertoire. This way, you will always be surprising your man with something new or a variation of an old technique.

Of course, it is vital to avoid that dreaded feeling of routine and boredom that will diminish his sexual interest .

This is a recipe book – Treat this blow job tutorial like you would treat a recipe book. Don’t feel compelled to use every suggestion, tip, technique, and position.

Use the blow job techniques that work for you and your man to provide the most pleasure. And, forget about the blow job tips that don’t work as well. Some men respond better than others to different techniques.

Feel free to put your own spin on these techniques and alter them to suit you.

Lastly, it’s totally fine if blow jobs aren’t your thing. If you don’t like giving your man oral sex, don’t feel compelled to do it.