The thing about the better escorts is you will really enjoy your visit and there are no last minute games

“And you won’t get laid at 10 o’clock at night. You get laid at 2 in the morning. People are there to enjoy themselves and experience as much of Vegas as possible. So trying to hit on them early will not work.

“What I do at 10 is plant the seed. I talk to girls, then ask where they are going to be later. Or I tell them where I’ll be later. ‘Let’s meet there,’ I’ll say. Sometimes they might be there and sometimes they might not, but it’s happened before and like I said, at this time of the night it’s just planting seeds. If a girl does say she will meet me somewhere later, I always go back and check. You just never know.”

“So, getting laid in Vegas is not really a longshot, like winning that giant car at the big spin wheel.

The ‘Dollar Bill’ Theory

One of LayVegas’ key elements is attitude. As well as a certain willingness to adjust his latitude on his ideal physical attributes of a girl (and not only in Vegas, but at street parties, festivals, concerts, etc.). He calls this the “dollar bill theory.” We’ll let him explain:

“Let’s say you are walking down the street. You see a dollar bill on the ground. Well, you’re going to pick it up, right? It’s the same with a girl. If you see someone who is okay looking but certainly not a 10, are you going talk to her? I sure will, because I know I could be getting laid!

“Now, sometimes you might find a five, 10 or even 20 ‘dollar bill’ and you’re sure going to reach down for that one. But there’s a lot more dollar bills laying around than those fives and 10s, so if you want to get laid you’ve got to be willing to pick up the dollar bills.

“What I won’t pick up are quarters, dimes, nickels or pennies. But I’m always looking to pick up those dollar bills.”

Definitely some good info for the first timer or uncomfortable guy without much xp. I’m fairly confident in my game, but I was able to step it up significantly by using the meet me or I’ll meet you later at a place tactic. It’s like a date opportunity! Lol it’s worked both times I’ve done it. I found it easier to sort of invite yourself to where SHE will be, as her eager attitude to explore Las Vegas might trigger forgetfulness if it was to be you inviting her to where YOU will be. Cheers!

At $8-15 a drink (and a real man, even if he only wants sex, will buy the lady at least 1 drink), you may as well hire the call girl :p

I live in a tourist town, Lake Tahoe to be exact. South Lake Tahoe. They have 4 big hotels here with casinos and nightlife. The rest of the town is pretty dead. Absolutely none of the locals are, hmm, fkable. Those that are are taken or not looking since they are shagging someone already. Zero people on the dating apps, even during tourist rushes, but I keep hearing stories from other tourists and people here that they get laid by meeting people in the casinos. I, however, have no idea how to go about picking someone up like that. I usually use dating apps and craigslist and have no problems there when I was living in Los Angeles, but up in tahoe they are absolutely fruitless. I also do not think I look like the kind of person who would be down for a fun random shag with someone random, even though I am. Another obstacle is that I am a guy… looking for other men. So I could sit at a machine next to someone, talk them up, but without being blunt “Ill suck your D”(which is completely not my style) its alot harder than just finding a guy and seeing if hes interested in sex… more like Id have to find a man and see if he is interested in sex with another man. Any tips?