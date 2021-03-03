The Solitary Guy’s Help Guide To Gold Coast Bars

By Sally Coates 10th Feb 2016

Oh guys, often you seem so clueless. With part models like Dan Bilzerian while the Candyman, it is actually not surprising youвЂ™ve been led astray.

Even though thereвЂ™s nothing wrong with those guys (*cough*), thereвЂ™s a good explanation they are able to work that wayвЂ”millions and huge amount of money!

But youвЂ™re a lot better than that. So utilizing the support of qualified bachelor, well-known gentleman, and our male confidante, Dylan Stoner, weвЂ™ve put together a listing of watering holes Gold Coast men can strike if you want a assisting hand. Tright herefore this is actually the guyвЂ™s that is single to Gold Coast pubs and clubs. Move out the paper and pen lads!

Justin Lane Rooftop

A delightful cocktail and talk about life and like, you know, how the crashing waves just like, soothe your soul and the saltwater purifies your mind for the alternative, long-haired surfy type, get to Justin Lane to buy your girl. This will be also a great opening to earnestly follow her on Instagram to help you share surf-related quotes later on and, demonstrably, keep loads of precious emojis on all her selfies.

Where: 1708вЂ”1710 Gold Coast Highway, Burleigh Heads

K Bar and Meze

The final Sunday of every thirty days, K Bar and Meze placed on a pig from the spit (which, aside from females, you ought to experience). We canвЂ™t consist of exactly exactly what Dylan had written right here since it could impact their gentlemanly status, exactly what I will state is, if youвЂ™re after a proper woman that isnвЂ™t afraid to stuff her face with gravy-covered pork rolls (yes, plural), get down seriously to K Bar. ThereвЂ™s nothing sexier than a female who can out-eat you.

Where: 2557 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach

Nobbys Arc

You should probably give this one a miss unless youвЂ™ve spent the past five years between the gym and the tattoo parlour. But if you fit these criteria, once you spot your dark-lipped woman with stretchers large enough to, um, hold your phone in, engage target. SheвЂ™ll probably offer you a little bit of attitude but be put offвЂ”persistence donвЂ™t is key. We’re going to alert you though, using the accumulated pain of all of the piercings, tattoos, and accidental studded clothing related accidents, sheвЂ™s most likely tougher with one swift throat punch than you and will flatten you.

Where: Shop 4, 28 Chairlift Ave, Nobbys Beach

Stingray Bar

You may want to imagine become somebody youвЂ™re perhaps not, to grab among the girls that are fancy. Suit up, flash some dough while making up some cover that is bogus regarding how your Dad created Bing or something like that. Plus, the distinct not enough a party flooring at Stingray Bar helps it be difficult yourself so, get that shady lean-on against the bar, and wait for the women to come to you for you to embarrass.

Where: QT Resort, 7 Staghorn Avenue, Surfers Paradise

YouвЂ™ll additionally probably imagine become someone youвЂ™re perhaps not right here, with a strike that is shocking you anyhow. East additionally the number of girls you had been desperately wanting to wow night that is last laughing most of the way towards the bank, son! Most evenings right here will end to you wanting to be described as a baller and buying six litres of Belvedere, and then get up the next morning entirely alone along with a $2,000 charge card bill. We shall note, Dylan speaks tearfully now. The jest has disappeared and his eyes work as the doorway up to a bitter and painful pastвЂ¦

Where: 88 Surf Parade, Broadbeach

The Avenue

The Avenue might be your most useful shot at finding вЂњThe OneвЂќ. To put it differently, someone whoвЂ™s in your league and it is prepared to bust down some school that is old to you. A person who will in actuality knock your socks down together with her in depth and knowledge that is superior of Rugby League and power to scull a schooner. Yep, youвЂ™ve discovered your self a keeper. Before you get up the next early morning and realize sheвЂ™s really your mumвЂ™s co-worker of twenty years and she is at your 5th birthday. Nevertheless get her quantity demonstrably, but keep that lost love in past times.

Where: 4 Orchid Avenue, Surfers Paradise

BonBon club

Photo it: youвЂ™re taco that is mid Bonita Bonita whenever you spot a girl over the room, with a team of her buddies, and a table covered with empty margarita spectacles. You lock eyes, wipe the extra taco off the face and nod your head towards BonBon Bar, where you both sneak away and unite like Jack and Rose within the underground cabin associated with the Titanic. You order her a glass or two and close scooch up, solely to know exactly just what sheвЂ™s saying nonetheless it works in your favor. Pure magic that is gentlemanly with sufficient products, you may be in a position to persuade her thatвЂ™s not really the only trick youвЂ™ve got. Sidenote: Dylan additionally desired us to put in a meat and taco related innuendo right right here but as you care able to see, we tastefully omitted it.

Where: 2460 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach

