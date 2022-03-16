The site has an Alexa ranking of 207,708 in the U

Detailed, useful matching system

Intricate privacy features

Straightforward, easy to navigate layout

Member login issues require members use “Forget password” feature every time they login

No mobile app or mobile friendly version

No guarantee

Editor’s Summary

The site is ideal for singles looking for attached individuals, just as much as it is for attached individuals looking for sexual arrangements outside of their current situation. Due to the heavy influence of video on the site, including member-uploaded videos, live streams, and video broadcast ability, the site also meets the needs of those interested in cyber sex encounters.

S., 294,593 globally, and according to SimilarWeb, the site has attracted an average of 76,666 visitors per month over the last six months in desktop views alone. With an average of 1,875 unique visitors per day, users spend an average of 8:13 minutes on the site, viewing a higher than normal average of pages per visit, with most visits originating from the U.S., Germany, and Canada. Best Dating Sites ranks No Strings Attached #28 out of 723 dating sites and ranks the site #4 out of 29 in married dating site traffic.

The site is designed for those seeking affairs, or those who have an affair fetish, and comes complete with features to fit that mould, including the option to turn on and off profiles instantly, and a tool that allows users to create private networks.

Not unlike other similar platforms, the site has a large visual influence, and users navigate a virtual environment filled with nicely organised pictures, videos, and live chats. Users may message or hotlist members, send flirts, or favourite pictures and videos to show interest.

Sign-Up Process

No Strings Attached features a discreet 2-minute signup process that requires a valid email address. Users select their status tips voor het dateren van een lokale singles as either single or attached and male or female, and enter the type of partner they are looking for (again, either attached or single, male or female) and then simply enter an email address. The email must be verified with a confirmation code to complete the signup process and allow users to sign in for the first time.

Members & Messaging

No Strings Attached has a working matching system that presents members matches based on their preferences. Additionally, members may discover others by searching by proximity or conducting an advanced search. The site has the basic communication options of hotlist, send flirt, or send message, but members may also favourite photos and videos to show interest. Additionally, members may create their own “private network” within the site to keep activities even more discreet.

Key Features

– Detailed matching system allows members to input their preferences in others, including body type, age, location, short term and/or virtual encounter, and more.

– Profile visibility features allow members to turn their profile on and off, which is a handy feature due to the nature of the site.

– Large video database that, unlike other dating sites, is exclusive to members only. Members can search videos by hottest, more recent, and highest quality, and also have the ability to upload their own videos and broadcast live webcams.

– Private network feature allows members to create their own networks within the site with selected members to establish an extra level of privacy.

Safety & Security

No Strings Attached does not conduct criminal background screenings of members, however the site does use an in-house technical staff to continually monitor and ensure the safety and security of members. Recently, the site began working closely with Mandiant, a leading third-party forensics expert, to review and improve site security. Full details of the privacy policy are available online.