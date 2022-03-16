The Quality of Singles at Secret Benefits

Average Sign-Up Time:Men

Paid Membership Pricing: Credit-based system starting at $

Key Factors About the App:

Over 100,000 weekly active users

Over 700,000 registered users from the U.S. alone

No monthly recurring memberships for the utmost privacy.

The site launched in 2015 and already has a large following.

Secret Benefits Features Overview

Secret Benefits is a pretty straight forward app, so there aren’t a ton of fancy, unnecessary features bogging it down. Still, there are a few interesting items we really enjoyed while checking out the site:

Secret Photo and Video Albums

Sugar Babies can upload special photos and videos to a secret album on their page. Access to this album costs 10 credits and gives the viewer a sneak peak at the lady in question. This feature adds an air of mystery to the site’s interactions, which we enjoy.

Verification System

A crucial aspect to Sugar Daddy/ Sugar Baby dating is the avoidance of scammers and catfish. Nobody wants to waste their time or money interacting with someone fake. Luckily, Secret Benefits has a fast and easy verification system that both sides of the dating pool can use.

No Monthly Fees for Anyone

Sugar Babies use the site totally free, which is great! But we really love that the Sugar Daddies only make purchases of credits instead of paying for a monthly fee. This helps keep purchases discreet and budgets low.

We’ve seen quite a few Sugar Baby/Sugar Daddy sites out there and we were fairly prepared for a bit of the same old story – lots of daddies, no babies. However, Secret Benefits seems to have a really even spread of users on both sides.

Keeping the entire process free for Sugar Babies helps attract them to the platform, while not using a recurring membership helps men to feel comfortable and secure using the site as well. This has led to a large, active, and high-quality user base.

How to Sign Up at Secret Benefits

After uploading your photos, you will need to add a bit of text describing what you are looking for from a Sugar Daddy, a short bio to introduce yourself, a tagline, info about what makes you a good Sugar Baby.

Men, signing up is a little different for you. You must submit your email address, username, password, age, and ethnicity before being prompted to upload a photo.

Unlike the Sugar Babies, you are not required to upload a photo to finish signing up. You are required to fill in some basic information about your goals on the site and your bio.

There are no monthly fees at all of this website, instead the men can purchase these credits to communicate with the women. Here is the basic outline of price for the credits:

Customer Support Options

Customer support features on Secret Benefits are slightly limited. Most issues can be resolved by looking mytranssexualdate through the website’s support page. Those still seeking help can reach out to Secret Benefits through a contact form on their website.

Many users report that customer service responds fairly quickly, and male users can use their credits to purchase priority customer support features.

Get Started Now!

You’ve read our full Sugar Benefits review, but now you want to know if Secret Benefits is the best sugar daddy dating app or the best sugar baby dating app for you? Well, the best way to find out is to go ahead and give it a try! If you’re serious about the sugar dating lifestyle then we encourage you to check it out below.