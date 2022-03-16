The provisions of this arbitration section will be enforceable in any court of competent jurisdiction

Any notices will be deemed delivered to the party receiving such communication: (i) the date of transmittal if sent via email; or (ii) the date we post the notice to the Site

At Chatous's or your election, all disputes, claims, or controversies arising out of or relating to the Terms of Service or the Service that are not resolved by mutual agreement may be resolved by binding arbitration to be conducted before JAMS, or its successor. Unless otherwise agreed by the parties, arbitration will be held in San Francisco, California before a single arbitrator mutually agreed upon by the parties, or if the parties cannot mutually agree, a single arbitrator appointed by JAMS, and will be conducted in accordance with the rules and regulations promulgated by JAMS unless specifically modified in the Terms of Service. The arbitration must commence within forty-five (45) days of the date on which a written demand for arbitration is filed by either party. The arbitrator's decision and award will be made and delivered within sixty (60) days of the conclusion of the arbitration and within six (6) months of the selection of the arbitrator. The arbitrator will not have the power to award damages in excess of the limitation on actual compensatory, direct damages set forth in the Terms of Service and ages or any other damages that are specifically excluded under the Terms of Service, and each party hereby irrevocably waives any claim to such damages. The arbitrator may, in his or her discretion, assess costs and expenses (including the reasonable legal fees and expenses of the prevailing part) against any party to a proceeding. Any party refusing to comply with an order of the arbitrators will be liable for costs and expenses, including attorneys' fees, incurred by the other party in enforcing the award. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the case of temporary or preliminary injunctive relief, any party may proceed in court without prior arbitration for the purpose of avoiding immediate and irreparable harm.

This Terms of Service will be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of California, without regard to its conflicts of law provisions. Unless otherwise elected by Chatous in a particular instance, you hereby expressly agree to submit to the exclusive personal jurisdiction of the federal and state courts located within San Francisco, California for the purpose of resolving any dispute relating to your access to or use of the Service not subject to arbitration, as set forth above. You agree that regardless of any statute or law to the contrary, any claim or cause of action arising out of or related to use of the Service or this Terms of Service must be filed within one (1) year after such claim or cause of action arose or be forever barred. Although the Services may be accessible worldwide, we make no representation that materials on the Services are appropriate or available for use in locations outside the United States. Accessing the Services from territories where its use is illegal is prohibited.

We may send you notice with respect to the Sites by sending an email message to the email address listed in your account or by posting on the Site

The Terms of Service represent the entire agreement between you and us with respect to the subject matter addressed herein and supersedes all prior to contemporaneous agreements or understandings, written or oral. The Terms of Service shall be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the parties hereto and their respective successors and lawful assigns.