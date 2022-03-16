The protocol for taking TPE dolls has changed alot in the past year

Unless you read about by chance or surf certain vendors you might not know. Credits go to my friend, Indigo20. This guide basically deals with TPE care. Please note this protocol is for Jinsan dolls at this point in time. Different dolls like doll 4 ever have different TPE blends and the care would vary. Additionally, too much of a good thing is not a good thing. Just like drinking too much water can kill you, you can over oil your doll and cause her harm. You do not want that, right?

Spray bottleMicrofibre towelCornstarch baby powderThick makeup brushSoft sponge Baby oil (babyoil having to be based on mineraloil/paraffinum,)Nivea cremeVaseline (petroleum jelly)

Now this is not burdensome in fact it can be quite enjoyable and become second nature once you have been acquainted with your doll as time goes on

The first day of your TPE doll is the most important day.Wash the doll 5-6 times for removing the production residues.That stuff is unhealthy and you should remove it.Afterwards do a mineral oil treatment, let it absorb and then do the powdering.Let the doll rest for the night.The first mineral oil treatment and powdering are working over night (binding left residues). Next day, wash off the powder, do the mineral oil treatment again, let it absorb and then again the powdering.

It is completely unnecessary to ever take your doll to the bathroom to wash. I highly discourage this method of washing your doll. To clean your doll simply all you need is the spray bottle, baby powder and makeup brush. Place your doll horizontally on a flat surface such as a bed or soft foam pad. Using the spray bottle make a soft soap mixture and mix.Formula can be found hereUse an empty bottle and make a mixture of normal hand soap / shower gel and normal water in a ratio of 1:5.That is your “doll soft soap mixture”.

We are going to wash the front half of her body now. Spray her front half and wipe using a soft sponge , do this until her torso, arms legs have been cleaned. Dry her with the microfiber towel and then powder her to remove the tacky feeling to get the smooth skin feeling. I recommend to dispense the baby powder cornstarch into a small container so it is easy access and use the makeup brush to apply all over the parts you just cleaned her at. When you are done, flip her over and repeat the process to her back.

After washing off the doll with water and soap there can still be stains and more persistent dirt left on the TPE, which isn’t always very noticeable to the eye depending on light and the skin color of the doll. You can get rid of most of this by stroking baby oil repeatedly in same direction along one body part at a time, and you’ll quickly see how dirt is collected by the end of the strokes. Simply pick that dirt up with a fiber towel and repeat until it looks clean enough. After cleaning the whole doll like this, you can continue to rub it all in again with baby oil and let it soak

If you are going to oil your doll, you better wash her. My doll’s skin turned black because the production powder was absorbed into the doll with the mineral oil . Here is a post Indigo made regarding my doll back in : PLEASE don’t make the same mistake I made; my doll is okay now, but it took a few months to purge the production residue from the TPE.