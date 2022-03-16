The player became suspicious about Viktor for doing that out of kindness and heart

Then, she saw another picture where Viktor was present at the opening of the new town hall for Mystery Spell along with Mr. Collins and Mr. Turner but it was blurred due to the cameras in their days are made of silver. She later finds the paper showing a land ownership and knowing that Viktor had own this land and the Bartholy Manor was already built. Afterwards, she wants to have advice from Cassandre who is now recovered from her coma after the incident, informing her that she’s going to be a vampire and she needs to choose her creator wisely because once she transforms into a vampire, she inherits her creator’s personality.

The player would think if she inherits, Nicolae’s serious and composed, Peter’s sadness and melancholy or Drogo’s rebellious and impulsive. Cassandre permits Drogo to stay at the Osbornes for the night but it will be their one final night to spend time together and to the disappointment of the player. She messaged Drogo about it which he supported her decision but he needs time, knowing he has feelings to her as well. Finally learns that Drogo had completely forgotten over Mia and he needs to be ready.

Despite Cassandre’s chose Nicolae’s personality, the player chooses Drogo’s because of her love to him and Cassandre knew their relationship much to her shock, and asking if Sarah had told her about it which she replies that she just knew two people are in love with each other

Drogo gave her some 24 hours to think about it. After having party with Sarah at the living room, The player gets some rest, not knowing that Cassandre had put a spell on her in order to test her to remember of who she is. She ends up at her room at the Bartholy Manor in an alternate reality. She later visits The Bartholy brothers, who noticed she was sick with fever and was knocked out cold. Lorie also gave her some homemade cake which she had baked for her. During Sebastian's class, Sarah frequently talks back at her professor who thinks his discussions were a bulls*it which the latter rebuffs her back on the spot causing her to sulk in embarrassment. Sebastian finally discusses about the mirrors being a psychic channel and the player gets interested on his discussions.

At the cafeteria, she discovers Sarah, Drogo and Peter are having lunch and it was unusual for them to eat together as well as vampires are not eating solid food. When the player tries to believe the trio about supernaturals but they’re not convinced even she tried to demonstrate her powers as a witch but fails causing them to make fun of her. Finally had enough of their actions especially to Sarah’s annoying attitude into thinking she was mentally crazed and being schizophrenic, the player stomps away angrily while Drogo had no chance since she refused him to take her home. At the town, she tried to investigate along of why she became powerless until a child tries to get the red ball while the car is about to struck her.

The player tries to save her but became fragile and weak as she uses her powers to levitate to avoid getting struck by the car. However she hears a voice and returns back to reality where she wakes up at her room at Cassandre’s house and Cassandre is with her.

Both then soon had sex to spend the night until Drogo had transformed her into a vampire which flashes both the player and Drogo’s memories

She also informs her that it was an illusion when she had dreamed about what will happen to her as she tells her about how she felt something to her close friends. Here she was testing her to remember who she was even when she became a vampire, she must not lose her humanity but also questions about Sebastian who does not affect on her spell. That evening, she was given a single feather from her pet owl (unaware this owl is Sebastian’s younger sister Isabella) who begs not to leave and to comeback when she had already became a vampire. Drogo later arrives by leaping through the window but hit himself on the invisible barrier. He begs the player to let him in which she allows him to stay. By the time Drogo had transformed her, this awakens her true memory of herself where her mother is an elite witch erases her memories as both are seen each other. Her mother finally tells her about her magical powers as a witch is quickly developed and she managed to erased her memories so that she can use this power to control them as she grows older. She also informs her that she had fought evil beings who were lurking on the shadows and others are thirst for power and she wanted her daughter to have a normal childhood life and the reason for what she did. She also placed a seal in her daughter’s mind but can be broken if she was in danger and seeing her daughter was about to be killed. The player informs her that she wanted to become a vampire and apologize which her mother agrees of what she had wanted and promises to live up to her expectations. Afterwards, the player was in a comatose state but she is determined to make herself in her vampire state once she awakens.