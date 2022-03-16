The online dating portal exclusively for people over 50!

It started with a smile and ended with a proposal. This is the most awesome feeling to find true love at our age. To all you people that haven’t found the perfect match yet, be patient.

I cancelled my Premium subscription for the simple reason that I am now engaged. Here is proof that even seniors in their early 70s can find love and banish loneliness. Thank you 50plus-Club for helping us find our perfect match.

This is really a great site for the over 50 age group. I’ve made some really good friends here. I love the free chat and the message boards where people post about the most interesting things.

A Site You Can Trust

Are you over 50 and single? Then you are not alone! Almost every second marriage falls apart and many people find themselves suddenly single and lonely. As you grow older, you’ll most likely not want to search for a new partner in bar or clubs and the office ceases to be a potential dating platform. Online dating is the perfect way to find your match www.hookupdate.net/de/tinychat-review/ and meet other 50+ singles like you. We offer middle aged and older singles the best possible conditions and a safe environment for a carefree dating. 50plus-club was founded in 2008 as one of the first online dating sites designed specifically and exclusively for older singles and we have been bringing happy couples together for many years.

New friends and like-minded people waiting for you!

In addition to dating, we also offer you the opportunity to find new friends or people with the same interests. While searching you can always choose between a long term relationship, friendship or even pick both. A lot of members here are looking for new friends or they want to take the dating process very slow. However, our experience has shown, that quite often one of those new online friends turns into the long-sought-after partner. Many of our members have already established a large circle of friends and log in daily to chat and to talk about God and the world..

Local Meetings and Events in your area!

Find new contacts close to you and get to know other members personally. Our local 50+ groups oragnize real meetings and events to help you get to know each other in real life. Our members meet for various activities such as bowling, hiking, pub visits, cinema, concerts, etc. These meetings have proven to be a real recipe for success, because many couples have met at these events, even those, who were not originally looking fora partner.

Chat, forums and blogs ..more than just a Dating Site!

Our online dating platform connects people! Whether you are looking for a long term relationship or just some interesting, new friends, in our community you will find what you are looking for! With us, everything is tailored to the needs of older singles and seniors, greatly increasing the likelihood of finding the one or new friends. You can chat in our free public chatroom and share your insights with like-minded people in various forums and personal blogs on a variety of topics. All these special features will help you to connect and communicate and to find what you are looking for.

Data protection has top priority!

Data protection is a top priority at 50plus-Club. We’ll never compromise with your personal information! We’ve designed our service with your privacy in mind. At 50plus-Club you have full control over all your data. We are dedicated to keeping your information safe and secure and regularly update our security. We won’t share your information with 3rd parties. Moreover, all user profiles are carefully checked by hand to make sure they are genuine.