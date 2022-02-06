The One In Which Monica Gets a New Roommate (The Pilot-The Uncut Adaptation)

Written by: Marta Kauffman & David Crane Transcribed by: guineapig extra transcribing by: Eric Aasen (notice: The previously unseen elements of this occurrence were shown in blue book.)

Chandler: Alright, thus I’m back in high-school, i am standing up in the cafeteria, and that I see i’m entirely nude.

Chandler: All of a sudden, the telephone actually starts to band. Today I am not sure how to handle it, everybody begins looking at me personally.

Chandler: ultimately, we figure I would better address they, a nd it turns out it’s my mommy, that will be very-very odd, because- she never calls myself!

Ross: i recently feel anyone achieved down my personal throat, got my small intestine, pulled it of my personal mouth area and tied they around my personal neck.

Monica: Oh truly, to ensure hysterical telephone call I managed to get from a female at sobbing 3:00 A.M., “I’ll most likely never have grandchildren, I’ll most likely never have actually grandkids.” had been what? An incorrect numbers?

Joey: Okay Ross, looks. You are feeling lots of serious pain immediately. You’re crazy. You’re damaging. Should I show what the answer is?

Rachel: Oh Goodness Monica hi! Give Thanks To Jesus! I just went along to their building and you just weren’t around following this person with a large hammer stated you might be here and you’re, you might be!

Monica: (pointing at Rachel) De-caff. (to any or all) Okay, everybody, this is Rachel, another Lincoln tall survivor. (to Rachel) this is certainly folks, it is Chandler, and Phoebe, and Joey, and- you keep in mind my cousin Ross?

(They go to embrace but Ross’s umbrella opens up. He rests back down overcome once more. An instant of silence follows as Rachel rests in addition to rest anticipate the girl to describe.)

Rachel: Oh God. really, they begun about a half hour before the marriage. I happened to be inside area where we were keeping all the gifts, and I also ended up being examining this gravy boat. This actually gorgeous Lamauge gravy watercraft. When suddenly- (toward waitress that put their coffee)sugary ‘n’ Lo?- I knew that I was more fired up by this gravy vessel than by Barry! After which I got really freaked-out, and that’s when it hit myself: just how much Barry appears to be Mr. Potato Head. Y’know, i am talking escort service in anchorage about, I always know appeared familiar, but. Anyhow, i simply must get out of here, and that I going wondering ‘the reason why are I doing this, and who am we achieving this for?’. (to Monica) Thus anyhow I just didn’t learn where to go, and I also know that both you and i’ve kinda drifted apart, but you’re the actual only real individual we know just who lived in the town.

Rachel: Ooh, I found myself kinda hoping that willn’t feel a problem. [Scene: Monica’s Apartment, most people are around and watching a Spanish Soap on television and therefore are trying to puzzle out what is happening.]

It is simply two different people venturing out to meal and- without sex

Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey: drive this lady along the stairs! Push the girl on the stairs! Push this lady along the stairs!

I recently you shouldn’t love him

Rachel: C’mon father, hear myself! It is like, its want, each one of living, everyone has usually said, ‘You’re a footwear! You’re a shoe, you’re a shoe, you are a shoe!’. And today i simply stopped and I also stated, ‘imagine if Really don’t want to getting a shoe? Imagine if we want to getting a- a purse, y’know? Or a- or a hat! No, I’m not claiming I want you purchasing myself a hat, I’m stating i will be a ha- It’s a metaphor, Daddy!