The most popular places to grab a sushi move to have dinner during the or takeout

Oklahoma Urban area is in the cardiovascular system of Oklahoma, in which the overlap away from multiple interstates brings a strong area. It’s in the heart of cowboy nation that’s where you can find almost 670,one hundred thousand anybody. Plus, OKC is actually known among Traveling + Leisure’s ideal 50 metropolitan areas to travel.

Men and women to Oklahoma Town is explore their fourteen type of districts one to sign up for the new city’s individuality. Of Town Heart to Midtown in order to Stockyards Town, all of the area adds liven to the urban area – hence especially seems in the way of varied eating. In reality, the spot of one’s town hosts a creative and you can juicy sushi spot.

With lots of citizens and individuals, of many was indeed wondering where to get sushi into the Oklahoma City. This new restaurant world in Oklahoma Urban area has expanded in the last number of years, so it is rather no problem finding high Oklahoma Area sushi, and these locations are fantastic!

Top Sushi within the OKC

Sushi Neko Robata and Sushi Pub Volcano Sushi Bar & Hibachi GoGo Sushi Tokyo Japanese Cafe Roll & Material Sushi Channel Brand new Sushi Pub Tokyo Moonlight OKC mizu ramen sushi Musashi’s Japanese Steakhouse

Sushi Neko Robata and you may Sushi Pub

This new Sushi Neko Robata and Sushi Club can be found near Uptown, Oklahoma Urban area. The eatery try open Friday using Friday and has now come serving sushi for more than fifteen years. OpenTable entitled Neko a Diner’s Choices when you look at the 2020. The brand new Mermaid Move together with Oklahoma Dynamite are superb!

The best appetizer is the Shishito Peppers, which can be wok flashed and presented with Western sausage and threw in our Gochujang sauce. I additionally preferred the new hot miso soups. The spicy tuna move is actually a classic done well. I might in addition to strongly recommend the new Hot Mouth roll which have tuna, fish, cucumber, and you may chili sauce.

Volcano Sushi Pub & Hibachi

Volcano Sushi Club & Hibachi try easily situated in main Oklahoma Urban area having several places in your neighborhood. Brand new cafe is open every single day for dinner and you can food. Volcano Sushi Pub & Hibachi also provides an effective BOGO Saturday special where someone can obtain one to move and also another at no cost.

The fresh California Move and Alaska Roll are superb choice. Was this new Rainbow Move having tuna, yellow snapper, and you may fish, or perhaps the Sakura Move with scallops. The latest Godzilla Roll is an enormous maki move topped which have avocado and tuna. Brand new restaurant also provides pasta and hibachi with other buffet solutions.

GoGo Sushi

GoGo Sushi offers an informal and you may hip temper getting website visitors. Based in Midtown, the fresh cafe offers delighted time towards weekdays ranging from 4:00 pm and you may 6:00 pm. The employees is friendly and you will conscious, and most site visitors who go to just after concur that they’ll be straight back in the near future!

To own a keen appetizer, buy the newest Coconut Shrimp that have nice chili sauce. Poultry Deep-fried Rice is fantastic a meal otherwise an area dish. Nevertheless, the fresh new sushi is the greatest! Are this new Band off Fire with poke tuna, mango, and fish or the Teddy, a fried roll which have fish. The selection now offers dozens of vintage moves for instance the salmon body or Philly.

Tokyo Japanese Bistro

Around the North Highland community, Tokyo Japanese Cafe was discover of Friday so you can Week-end for supper and dinner. The latest eatery now offers conventional Japanese-build cuisine in OKC. Tokyo also provides various purpose so you’re able to couples which have goes and you may entrees. The fresh cafe has the benefit of a private living area having small events.

We enjoyed this new Yellowtail Roll casual dating apps with yellowtail, green onion, and you will sesame seed products and also the Cowboy Roll having eel, cucumber, and you will topped having salmon, sexy mayo, and you may eel sauce. One of the most common moves ‘s the deep-fried Wonderful move that have fish, cream-cheese, and you will asparagus and you can topped with hot mayo, eel sauce, and smelt roe.