The importance of a casino’s customer relations cannot be overstated

It is one of the primary indicators of the quality and legitimacy of any online casino in Canada. Building trust and serving the needs of punters in distress is imperative for the gaming experience. The top casinos recognize this and dedicate plenty of resources towards building a rapid and efficient service to resolve the queries and complaints of their customers.

Nowadays there are a plethora of options through which to contact a customer service department, and you should place a lot of value in companies that allow a good range of options, and in particular, live chat. With instant messaging or phone calls, there is nowhere to hide for an online casino in Canada, and their awareness of potential problems can be gauged. Some issues require an instant response, but if you are in no hurry, you can consider contacting the casino using email instead.

. The majority of Canadian casinos have free phone lines open 24/7 to call should you encounter a gambling problem. This method is useful for when you’re on the go and don’t feel like typing.

. Live chat is recommended by online operators because it’s the fastest and most efficient way to get a response to your query. It’s frequently found in Canadian online casinos.

. If you have a general question that isn’t urgent then email is the best option. It’s the slowest way to get a response, but it’s better to leave the phone lines and live chat free for urgent requests.

Gambling in Canada

Gambling online in Canada is legal but operating a web-based casino from country’s territory is illegal. Even some of the newest Canadian online casinos are operated by offshore casino reviews canada companies.

All online operators operate from the native reserve of Kahnawake, which is considered to be an offshore territory despite its location across the river from Montreal. It’s a bizarre situation, but beneficial for the new players and skilled gamblers who want to enjoy their favourite games remotely. An excellent example are the best bingo sites in Canada you can play at all day long.

What’s more, some of the most respected and trusted offshore operators hold licenses from other gaming authorities, such as the UKGC and Malta Gambling Authority support online casinos Canada ensuring responsible gambling. Use these links to quickly find what you’re looking for:

Are Online Casinos in Canada Legal?

Online casino sites in Canada that offer attractive visa mastercard payout rates and free spins games must meet certain criteria to obtain a gambling license. The Kahnawake Gaming Commission is a special regulatory body with the right and responsibility to grant licenses to online video poker rooms, sportsbook websites and Canadian casino sites. It also ensures the criteria are met with a stringent vetting process.

The legislation model used to regulate gambling in the country allows certain provinces to control and regulate the industry within their own borders. Since 2009, each province can decide whether or not to permit its citizens to participate in remote gambling activities. If you are under 19 years of age, you are not permitted to play for real cash online in Canada, except for in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta where the legal minimum age is 18.

Gambling Responsibly

There is a network of charities and helpful resources for those Canadians who find their gambling habits are getting out of hand. Mke sure to consult them if you feel you have a problem. The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is a non-profit and independent organization which focuses on preventing problem gambling and helps players to gamble responsibly. Based in Ontario, they organize awareness programs, pushing operators to adopt the best practices to help addicts. There’s also the Problem Gambling Institute of Ontario, which has a 24-hour help hotline listed on its website.