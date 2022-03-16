The happy couple had up and consumed exactly what is called good snack

“Zero.” Fu Zhixing spoke up basic, scowling on his grandmother whom desired to abduct his daughter-in-rules. He was on courthouse throughout the day and can even simply find their girlfriend and you will son in the evening, therefore if the guy visited the newest countryside, what can he create?

Fu Zhixing tested Yan Huynh, who, below their gaze, pulled new edges away from his throat and beamed, “Granny, it is really not gorgeous inside your home, it is slightly cool.”

Kang Qian’er’s tummy is almost a couple months, maybe not hurry to the home, cover up are unable to go

“Grandmother, new hour are late, you will want to come back to the brand new princess’s household.” Fu Zhixing said, take Yan Zhu’s hands and you can making, perhaps not compassionate you to definitely the lady boy had been seated during the Han’s hands dinner eggs custard.

To new Pu Prohibit courtyard, Fu Zhi Xing hugged Yan Huyu and you will sat toward settee, “at the moment we should guarantee grandma to check out the new outskirts of one’s village?”

“Exactly what big date could it possibly be?” Yan Zhu attempted to examine more Fu Zhi Xing, however, was held by Fu Zhi Xing, “Avoid it.”

Yan Huynh rolled out of Fu Zhixing, put back down, drawn this new thin blanket upward, secured their deal with, and you can said inside an effective muffled sound, “I’ve zero deal with to see.”

“Dont coverage your mind, you’re going to be bored stiff.” Fu Zhixing yanked down the new narrow blanket, “Do you wish to eat the evening meal?”

“Today he or she is sleep along with his mommy.” Brand new edges away from Fu Zhixing’s mouth flower, it had been higher to not have a beneficial brat in order to disturb.

The sun was glowing in-may, and therefore big date Yan Huynh is actually excitedly folding particular flowers off the backyard and you may placing her or him during the a beneficial vase, when Nendong came in and you may said, “Dude, there was a good rumor outside your Emperor Kang wants to send his child so you’re able to King Lu’s residence.”

Yan Jiu was stunned, King Lu features a concubine, Kang Taifu delivered their girl to Queen Lu’s family, this is exactly to allow his child to-be a beneficial concubine? Was Taifu Kang crazy?

Not surprising that the old ladies Kang’s birthday celebration, Queen Lu will privately compliment. A short time afterwards, brand new King off Lu collapsed when deciding to take a part concubine, the new emperor greet.

The brand new concubine is different from the fresh new girlfriend, you don’t need to hesitate off Could possibly get, Queen Lu put a night out together to have Kang Qian’er to get in the fresh home, Will get 20.

“Grandmother, mother, let whom go to drink?” Yanzhu didn’t must visit the Lu Wangfu. Tang Lin Na next area, An enthusiastic Guo Gongfu are something special to those maybe not, but Queen Lu this will be some other, he got a part concubine, top concubine try a position, although it is a concubine, as well as other from typical concubines.

The original princess of Chengyang regarded as it and you may told you, “Region Lu, you decide to go.” The 1st time We noticed it, I was able to find a look at the problem. She is too high ranking, condescending to go to take in the side concubine’s drink, Lu Wang isn’t thus huge deal with.

Early in the newest day of your own sixth day’s June, Yan Tongzhu visited An enthusiastic Guo Gong Residence to pick up Yan Huzi. Just last year, when Yan Hagi first hitched, Yan Hagi are considerate from Zeng Yuzhi, the girl aunt-in-laws, and you may let Zeng Yuzhi return to the lady mom’s house to own the fresh new Aunt’s Big date, thus she don’t come back. This present year, Zeng Yuzhi got the fresh step to grab the woman sibling-in-rules to invest the break at the the lady mother’s home.