If you’re looking for a date online, there’s no shortage of websites for you to choose from and try your luck. In my No Strings Fun review, I used all the features of the site to show you if this site is worth trying. The most challenging part of online dating is learning how to separate legitimate websites from those that are a waste of time.

The Full Review Of Nostringsfun For 2022: Our Findings After Weeks of Testing

You really need to be spending time on quality sites and apps. The difference in the results you will see using the best options would blow your mind. Given how tough it is to meet people offline thanks to social distancing choosing the right app is critical.

I’ve spent several weeks on NoStringsFun trying to figure out whether they’re the real deal or just another sketchy platform waiting to take your hard-earned cash, and what I found out is worth this review.

After that, I added a photo and completed my profile. My next goal was to try and set up as many dates as possible with the women on the site. I selected a message from our pre-approved list of opening lines to make sure the results were consistent.

I then upgraded the account to a premium one. I sent messages to more than 50 different women in the region in my profile to see if my conversations were computer-generated or came from real women in my interaction with the site. For those that were legit, I took it another step further and tried setting up dates with the women

Our Detailed No Strings Fun Review

Whenever we review hookups sites, we always compare it to AFF (which you can try for free here). AFF is one of the best hookup sites out there, so it’s always a great option to compare other potential options to. So if you’re in a rush and you just want a quick summary of whether or not No Strings Fun is any good, here’s everything you need to know:

I spent weeks reviewing NoStringsFun, but I never felt like I was getting anywhere. I couldn’t land a single date with any of the women on the site, but it wasn’t from lack of trying! Right from the start, I had a feeling this site would get me nowhere, but I just had to be sure. We would strongly recommend that you skip this site and try out something that has proven to work for all different types of guys (like AFF). Finding solid hookups is hard enough without wasting time on sites like No Strings Fun.

Now that I’ve reviewed NoStringsFun in its entirety, here is a summary of my recommendation: Do not use this site.

If you’re curious to know why I have such a harsh recommendation, below is the list of issues I encountered. These red flags signaled just how much of a waste of time NoStringsFun is!