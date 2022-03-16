The fresh new Richard Bland College retains a list from Chromebooks readily available for short-title loan

Chromebook Loan System

This program allows eligible students to borrow Chromebooks acquired by the College to bridge the Digital Divide regarding full-time RBC students on campus, who have graduated from high school or equivalent as determined solely by Richard Bland College, and are in a degree-granting program at the College. Students who borrow a Chromebook must comply fully with the Chromebook Financing Arrangement , which they must sign prior to taking possession of the device.

Electronic Separate function the gulf of mexico anywhere between whoever has in a position the means to access servers together with Websites and those who do not.

The Chromebooks are the property of Richard Bland College. The Chromebooks are for College business only and e of one academic year. The Chromebooks are from one to four years old and run the Chrome operating system with the standard software package including links to access Office 365. Only students who are full time, have graduated from high school or equivalent as determined solely by Richard Bland College, and are in a degree-granting program at the College are eligible to participate in this program. All students participating in this program must comply with this policy and the Chromebook Financing Agreement .

The Chromebooks are available through STAC. The Chromebook Mortgage Agreement must be completed and signed prior to checking out the Chromebook. In addition to the Chromebook Loan Contract , you must log on to the Chromebook while connected to the Richard Bland College network to build your profile before it will work off campus.

To keep restrict availableness, i create Chromebooks to-be checked out no more than just one to educational season. All of the Chromebooks should be came back within the good shape into the or ahead of the last day of finally exams to the instructional season in that your Chromebook try borrowed otherwise three days in advance of an excellent student’s detachment or other termination off Richard Humdrum School. Chromebooks perhaps not returned of the due date will receive procedure initiated to utilize a $400 fees to the student’s membership.

You happen to be accountable for the price of repairing or replacing the fresh Chromebook no matter fault. Regular wear and tear is generally subscribed from the sole discretion of Richard Painful University It Features Department. Will set you back are of up to $eight hundred to own full substitute for. One costs not paid towards the end away from a semester will produce a grip placed on your own grades and transcript. Such as for example will set you back also can be forwarded so you’re able to collections to own appropriate step.

What are the results should your Chromebook event a devices incapacity as i get it that isn’t on account of one preventable problems for new Chromebook?

Recommendations and you can Technology Functions (STAC, McNeer Hallway 110, (804) 862-6401) will be accountable for all the fixes in the event that Chromebook are returned.

STAC will support/services Chromebooks through the normal performing circumstances. All STAC service requests might possibly be reported operating Table passes.

Pupil waiting a good Chromebook for very long label checkout goes toward STAC; Student suggests brand new STAC agent their/this lady ID to help you initiate the brand new booking procedure; STAC agent retrieves an effective Chromebook providing the same into student; STAC agent conducts new checkout procedure utilising the library’s tracking program studying this new bar code put on the Chromebook; The newest Chromebook checkout automatically produces an excellent Chromebook wait the brand new student’s membership. Student verifies Chromebook availability while in STAC (it passion generates the student’s reputation which are working of campus).