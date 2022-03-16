The eligibility criteria for a personal loan are quite different from student loans

The borrower must be a US citizen. It is also a permanent resident or visa holder (E-2, E-3, H-1B, J-1, L-1, or O-1).The permanent resident is required to show an image or scan of a permanent residency card (Green Card). The card must also have a validity of more than two years.The borrower must be employed, or have significant financial resources to pay installments.In the case of personal loans, the eligibility also depends on other factors such as financial history, career experience, credit score, and monthly income vs. expenses.

SoFi Home loan SoFi has started disrupting home loan and mortgage industry. Along with its strategy of offering the lowest possible interest rate on student loans and personal loan, it is seeking to offer the best rate on home loans with flexible repayment options. The company offers mortgages only on 10% down payment with no hidden fee and charges.

The mortgage application process is simple. It generally takes 30 days to transfer funds in your account. SoFi’s mortgage rate depends on the borrowed amount and the length of the loan period. It offers loan amounts of up to $3 million.

Along with U.S. citizenship or permanent residency, you must be 18 years old to get a home loan. Below are the other requirements that one needs to fulfill:

You are not financing an investment property.You are purchasing or refinancing a primary residence or second home in specified states.The property you seek to obtain through loan should be your primary residence or second home for at least 12 months.It does not offer loans in several states including Arkansas, Alaska, Iowa, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Kansas, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, or West Virginia.

What is SoFi Money?

Though SoFi is known for offering the best loans, it has also started expanding footprints as challenger banks. SoFi Money is a digital checking account. It is also called a hybrid account because this account contains features of both current and savings account. It offers a top-of-the-line interest rate on deposits along with no monthly or overdraft fees. The firm also does not charge any ATM fee. SoFi money account offers the following features:

Strong interest rate: The account holder can earn an impressive 2.25% annual percentage yield on the account balance. Since it is working as a digital online bank, you can make transfers, photo check deposit, and customer service directly through mobile. The user can send money both to SoFi account and to those who have accounts in other banks.

Free ATM access: the ATM is free of charge. It reimburses any third-party fees you get charged.

Free physical checks. This platform also offers a free occasional check for payments. SoFi makes checks available for free which is rare in online banks.

Insurance for up to $1.5 million balance: Your deposits are safe with SoFi.

No overdraft fees: You are not liable to pay an overdraft fee. SoFi Money plainly cancels any transaction in case you don’t have enough funds.

Useful spending tracker: The company offers spending tracker both on the website and mobile apps the spending tracker is called Relay, which helps you in linking accounts that you have with SoFi and other financial institutions.

What is Sofi Investment?

Sofi has recently launched an investment product, named SoFi Invest which offer automated and active trading services to investors. The social finance management platform permits investors to trade stocks and ETF’s from its platform with active investing. SoFi offers all these services for $0 in management fees and $0 in transaction fees.