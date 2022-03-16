The couple got up and consumed just what might possibly be titled an effective snack

Out of the blue Yan Huzu idea of the selection of headgear which he noticed on the jewelry album one go out, cheerful, it turned out are a secret standing

“No.” Fu Zhixing spoke up very first, scowling at the their granny which wished to abduct his child-in-laws. He had been at courthouse each day and may also merely discover his wife and you can guy in the evening, so if he went to the fresh countryside, what would the guy manage?

Fu Zhixing checked Yan Huynh, who, lower than his look, pulled the fresh new corners off his mouth and smiled, “Grandmother, it isn’t sensuous in the home, it’s slightly chill.”

Kang Qian’er’s tummy is nearly two months, perhaps not rush to your domestic, hide can not go

“Granny, the latest hr are later, you ought to go back to the brand new princess’s household.” Fu Zhixing told you, take Yan Zhu’s give and you may making, maybe not compassionate one the woman guy had been resting when you look at the Han’s arms dining eggs custard.

Back again to the brand new Pu Prohibit courtyard, Fu Zhi Xing hugged Yan Huyu and seated to the couch, “just now we want to vow grandmother to check out new borders of the village?”

“Exactly what go out can it be?” Yan Zhu attempted to examine more than Fu Zhi Xing, however, happened by Fu Zhi Xing, “Avoid it.”

Yan Huynh rolling of Fu Zhixing, set back off, removed the brand new thin blanket up, shielded this lady face, and you can told you single parent match dating into the a muffled sound, “I have no face observe.”

“You should never security your face, you’ll be bored stiff.” Fu Zhixing yanked down new narrow blanket, “Do you need to eat evening meal time?”

“Now he is asleep along with his mommy.” The fresh sides out-of Fu Zhixing’s mouth area flower, it had been great not to have a good brat to interrupt.

The sun’s rays is actually radiant in-may, and this go out Yan Huynh try excitedly folding certain vegetation from the garden and you will placing him or her during the a beneficial vase, when Nendong came in and you will told you, “Woman, there is certainly an excellent rumor outside that Emperor Kang desires send his child to Queen Lu’s residence.”

Yan Jiu is surprised, King Lu features an excellent concubine, Kang Taifu delivered their daughter to King Lu’s domestic, this is certainly to allow his child as a concubine? Is actually Taifu Kang crazy?

Not surprising that the outdated girls Kang’s birthday celebration, King Lu have a tendency to in person compliment. A short while later, the brand new Queen out of Lu folded when deciding to take an area concubine, the fresh new emperor greet.

The newest concubine differs from this new spouse, you don’t need to be afraid regarding Could possibly get, King Lu place a night out together to have Kang Qian’er to enter new doorway, Will get 20.

“Granny, mother, assist whom head to take in?” Yanzhu didn’t must check out the Lu Wangfu. Tang Lin Na next room, An Guo Gongfu are a present to the people maybe not, however, Queen Lu this really is different, he grabbed an area concubine, side concubine is a rank, although it try a great concubine, and other out-of ordinary concubines.

The initial little princess away from Chengyang considered they and you can said, “Area Lu, you decide to go.” The first occasion We noticed this, I was capable of getting a great go through the disease. The woman is way too high ranking, condescending to consult with drink the medial side concubine’s wine, Lu Wang isn’t so larger deal with.

At the beginning of the fresh new morning of sixth day of June, Yan Tongzhu went to An Guo Gong Residence to pick up Yan Huzi. A year ago, whenever Yan Hagi first hitched, Yan Hagi is actually considerate of Zeng Yuzhi, the lady sibling-in-rules, and you may assist Zeng Yuzhi come back to her mom’s house having this new Aunt’s Date, very she didn’t get back. In 2010, Zeng Yuzhi grabbed the fresh new effort to get her aunt-in-rules to spend the break on this lady mother’s house.