The complex rifting and subsidence history stated earlier has generated a variety of stratigraphy,

Framework and timing conducive to hydrocarbon generation and entrapment (Bell and Campbell, 1990). To date, but, significant discoveries have actually just been situated within a few areas ( e.g. Hibernia, Terra Nova, Whiterose) associated with northern Jeanne d’Arc basin. Main reservoirs are observed in belated Jurassic and Early Cretaceous superficial marine and fluvial sandstones deposited through the 2nd rift and postrift stages. Later Jurassic shales associated with the Egret member include a source that is marine-rich matured during subsequent burial within the Belated Cretaceous and Tertiary. Traps had been created because of the mid- Cretaceous from rollover anticlines ( e.g. Hibernia framework) and rotated fault obstructs, and additionally they had been mainly preserved through the Avalon that is subsequent uplift erosion.

Figure 6. Seismic reflection profile LE 85-4 (Keen and de Voogd, 1988), remigrated and coherency filtered by J. Hall and S. Deemer (individual interaction, 2001). Seismic perspectives identified are Au/A* (Oligocene and Top Cretaceous) and U (Tucholke et al., 1989). Basement types that are crustal defined by characteristic alterations in representation pattern.

Many research has focused regarding the Jeanne d’Arc basin as well as other water that is shallow from the Banking institutions. Just a wells that are few been drilled in much much much deeper water. Nevertheless, the sediment circulation map (Figure 5a) indicates that significant thicknesses occur beneath many aspects of the slope and rise bordering the Banking institutions ( e.g. Southern Whale, Salar, Carson-Bonnition, Flemish Pass and Orphan basins). Recently, extra exploration that is seismic been undertaken within these much deeper water basins to help expand assess its financial potential. Past analysis regarding the much much much deeper overseas areas had been made making use of a couple of local seismic pages gathered in the mid- 1980’s ( e.g. Keen and de Voogd, 1988; Tucholke et al., 1989). A far more current group of local pages (Figure 5) now stretches this protection over the north Newfoundland basin. The much deeper water an element of the profile that is LE85-4 shown in Figure 6 (J. Hall and S. Deemer, individual interaction, 2001) and a brief portion of the current Ewing2000-3 profile (Louden and Lau, 2002) over the redirected here Carson basin in Figure 7. A few tilted basement fault obstructs is seen as much as 100 km seaward through the rack break. The foremost is a block that is large with a few sodium address that divides the overseas region of the Carson-Bonnition basin into shallower and deeper water parts. The deep-water area of thicker sediment and complex cellar framework may keep the most readily useful potential for hydrocarbons (Enachescu, 1992).

Figure 7. Seismic expression profile Ewing 2000-3 over the outer Carson-Bonnition basin showing cellar ridge with possible sodium that separates basin into internal (shallow) from outer (deep water) components.

Seismic perspectives identified are Au/A* and U, after Tucholke et al. (1989). Keep in mind that these perspectives pinch out and end against basement and should not be traced into shallower water.

Further seaward of this faulted cellar, a 100-km wide area exists the place where a prominent reflector (U) masks the underlying cellar. This reflector generally seems to end against a few elevated cellar highs. Over the U-reflector, the The u _ A * reflector defines the Tertiary change between flat-lying and bottom present dominated depositional sequences. It is really not particular in the event that U-reflector is related to your Avalon unconformity of this southern Banking institutions and/or the Early Cretaceous ?-reflector observed from the margin that is scotianFigure 4). The character of this fairly flat-lying cellar within this transitional area can be uncertain. Current drilling and seismic outcomes suggest the clear presence of an extensive area of serpentinized peridotite basement in a conjugate establishing beneath the Iberia margin (Louden and Lau, 2002). A comparable model ended up being formerly proposed by Enachescu (1992) when it comes to Newfoundland basin. Feasible drilling goals to resolve these problems have already been selected along profile Ewing 2000-2 in the north area of the basin (Figure 8). A leg that is drilling of Ocean Drilling Program is planned with this work with July-Sept 2003.

Figure 8. Seismic expression profile and location of proposed Ocean Drilling Program drilling web web web sites within the Newfoundland basin (Tucholke et al., 2002). Seismic perspectives Au and U are defined as per Figure 7. For basic location map begin to see the Ocean Drilling Program website (http: //www-odp. Tamu.edu/publications/tnotes/fy03/210ab. Html)

Towards the northwest of Flemish Cap, an extremely wide area of dense sediment exists within Orphan basin.

This region experienced episodes that are rifting might have extended to the belated Cretaceous. A lot of the basin is underlain by highly thinned continental crust but its deep water has precluded drilling activity that is much. The gravity highs from the rack side (Figure 5b) shows a significant difference from gravity lows connected with all of the other basins. It has been modeled by changing the low crust with mantle, suggesting the clear presence of a failed rift that had been abandoned whenever continental breakup shifted further to your northeast (Chian et al., 2001). An extremely sequence that is thick of sediment when you look at the much deeper water parts of Orphan basin shows a predominance of post-rift in place of syn-rift subsidence (Keen and Dehler, 1993).