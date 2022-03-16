The company’s widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate

The successful migration marks a major milestone for loveOS, which, upon completion, will manage the company’s full portfolio of premium and freemium apps.

Considering the size of the user base in Spain and complexity of this project, this is an exceptional outcome and a resounding nod of approval for the progress we are making with loveOS

“We see game-changing potential in loveOS, our comprehensive new technology platform for all of our new core online dating properties,” said

, CEO of Spark Networks. “The ability to simultaneously deliver feature updates across our global portfolio is something we are very excited about; it also allows us to test and develop more innovative features faster, launch new dating products, brands and geographies with almost no additional cost, and integrate businesses that we acquire or partner with into our platform much faster.”

eDarling Spain was migrated from Affinitas’ legacy platform to loveOS on July 16 th . Spain is the fifth largest market by users in the Spark portfolio using the Affinitas tech platform. With over 1.5 million users migrated, the migration of eDarling Spain marks a key milestone for this project.

Using a modular approach, loveOS is built on a number of pieces of base functionality, much like an operating system, which enables releases and feature updates to be rolled out very efficiently across multiple brands and locations

, CTO of Spark Networks, explains, “Not only did we see an almost seamless migration, the release also functioned perfectly across responsive web and app. ”

Spark Networks SE is America’s second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol “LOV”, with headquarters in Berlin, Germany , and offices in New York , Utah and San Francisco .

, eDarling, JSwipe and SilverSingles, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks Inc in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk Inc in 2019. Spark has over one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

