The child is assigned to Chataspad (Mesha) therefore the lady is assigned to Nara (Kanya Rashi) offering 1 point for Vashya being compatible

Both guy and the female are part of the Nara Vashya (Midhuna and Kanya) and therefore score 2 factors for Vashya Kuta classification.

9. Mahendra Kuta a€“ Wealth, durability, progeny

Vedic horoscope matching for wedding views success or money, longevity, and capacity to have actually kiddies as key factors getting regarded for marriage. Mahendra Kuta denotes a few of these factors.

The nakshatra regarding the potential bridegroom, mentioned from that of the bride, should be 4, 7, 10, 13, 16, 19, 22 or 25 becoming thought about a match.

The importance Mahendra Kuta includes the capability of people to aid the household financially or be an excellent service provider, an extended life and children when it comes to partners. Mahendra Kuta being compatible factor contributes another aspect on overall being compatible score offered all the being compatible elements in horoscope coordinating for ple, couples shouldn’t be matched up simply centered on Mahendra Kuta alone whereas, such as Mahendra Kuta compatibility element produces another amount of recognition.

Some astrologers believe that even if the horoscopes accommodate using the general being compatible rating, an incompatible Mahendra Kuta you could end up an unhappy wedding or divorce case.

The Nakshatra on the bridegroom measured from that of the bride try 20 and hence this pair’s Mahendra Kuta just isn’t in arrangement.

10. Stree-Deergha a€“ female’s happiness after relationships

Vedic astrology provides enough benefit towards the pleasure on the woman after matrimony as a key element for compatibility. Stree-Deergha indicates a compatibility component that makes sure a long relationship, great companionship and a pleasurable partner.

When the nakshatra associated with bridegroom, counted from that of the bride, is at minimum 9 constellations aside, you’ve got a compatible Stree-Deergha.

Vedic astrology acknowledge the truth that whenever the lady is actually happy, marriages were durable and profitable!. The farther the Nakshatra with the bridegroom from compared to the bride, the higher the Stree-Deergha compatibility.

The logic behind this technique of horoscope coordinating is the fact that basic 9 Nakshatras are indications of self and bloodstream relations. Thus, a bigger difference between Nakshatra spots indicates glee for the woman as she moves from the her birth household becoming an integral part of the woman husband’s group.

The difference when you look at the position for the boy’s Nakshatra mentioned from that of the girl is actually 20 and hence this couple keeps a compatible Stree-Deergha.

The real difference curves connect Dating into the position of boy’s Nakshatra mentioned from compared to the girl are 16 and therefore this pair possess a suitable Stree-Deergha.

11. Rajju Kuta a€“ connecting between your partners

Rajju Kuta is a key corresponding element for marriages in South India and is on the basis of the communities assigned to the Nakshatras on the bride therefore the groom. The teams include each allocated the name of an individual body part. Rajju indicates rope and there is apparently a cosmic line that tie both women and men just who fit in with specific Rajju party.

There aren’t any points allocated for Rajju Kuta and it is taken confirmed another aspect that find as a whole compatibility for wedding past the points-based horoscope coordinating techniques.

The scoring unit here is simple. When the Nakshatras of bride while the bridegroom belong to the same class, really regarded as to not ever maintain contract thus maybe not a match.

The Nakshatras of this bride while the bridegroom participate in various Rajjus so because of this they have been in contract according to Rajju Kuta

