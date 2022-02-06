The cashback reward amount will be $300 if redeemed towards student loans with an eligible servicer

Introductory offer: For a limited time earn a cashback reward after spending $3,000 within the first 90 days of account opening. Offer is subject to change at any time. The cashback reward amount will be $150 if redeemed for statement credit.

Cashback is awarded based on eligible credit card purchases excluding transactions such as cash advances of any type, balance transfers, convenience check transactions, overdraft protection transfers and quasi-cash transactions

Benefits are subject to terms, conditions and limitations, including limitations on the amount of coverage. Coverage is provided by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG company. Policy provides secondary coverage only. Please see your Guide to Benefits for details, or call 1-800-MASTERCARD. This page contains Mastercard benefits available for new credit card clients. If you already have a KeyBank credit card, your Mastercard benefits may be different from those listed above. Please refer to documents you received when you opened your account or call 1-800-MC-ASSIST for more information. The creditor and issuer of this credit card is KeyBank N.A., pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and Tap & Go are registered trademarks, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Click here for Mastercard World Benefits associated with this card.

Laurel Road Student Loan Cashback SM Credit Card Program Terms and Conditions These Terms and Conditions provide you with detailed information about how the Laurel Road Student Loan Cashback Credit Card program works, and is an agreement between you and Laurel Road

Eligibility: Laurel Road Perks! for Doctors and Financial Insights are available to current Laurel Road Members with an existing credit card, student loan, personal loan, or mortgage who are physicians and dentists, including interns, residents, fellows, clinical professors, researchers, and managing physicians or dentists with one of the following qualifying medical or dental degrees: Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Doctor of Dental Surgery, Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry/Doctor of Dental Medicine, Doctor of Audiology, Doctor of Chiropractic, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, Doctor of Optometry, Doctor of Podiatry, or Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

©2021 KeyCorp. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association. KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE. This information is current as of . Information and rates are subject to change without notice.

This is a separate and independent agreement from the Cardmember Agreement; however, it is subject to the Arbitration Provision of the Cardmember Agreement, which is incorporated herein by reference. Additionally, defined terms used in these Terms and Conditions, unless otherwise defined herein, will have the meanings ascribed to them in the Cardmember Agreement. When you, or an Authorized User, use your Account or Card, it means you accept these Terms. This information is provided to you, the Cardmember, from us, Laurel Road, a brand of KeyBank National Association, the issuer of your Key Cashback Credit Card (the “Card”).