The bonus is available on deposit of 500 EUR

Why Do Casinos Give Bonuses?

To begin with, let’s confirm that bonuses, offers, and promos are essential for any online casino service. They allow the system to entertain, attract, and engage more and more newcomers to their specific product without any advertisements or product placement. You will probably agree that the decision between who offers you more or less for the same amount is quite obvious.

People are seeking the most appealing and least costly offers to join the community and claim their bonuses right from the start, and as a rule of thumb – the more bonuses the casino gives, the more benefit is created for both sides.

The customer obtains the ability to have their deposits doubled or be withdrawn tax-free, thus the service is obtaining a customer who is more likely to stay longer with them.

Types of Online Casino Bonuses

Since the beginning of gambling and online casinos, people have created more and more sophisticated and appealing offers and casino online bonus for new customers to join their service.

Online casino bonuses can be divided into: free play – offers that allow the customer to play without signing up or depositing any of the personal funds at the beginning – and welcome bonuses – such as free spins and free plays. For example, the mobile casino will allow you to play 50-100 free spins without any deposits or urge you to sign up to obtain your welcome rewards. Referral bonuses are also common with online casinos, which means if you were invited to the service by your friend or colleague, they offer a special bonus that can be split between the referral and the invitee. Match bonus – a trend of 2021 – a 2-5x multiplier that is offered for your first deposit or in a specific given timeframe.

Welcome Bonus

Casino welcome bonus is offered to new customers who are joining the platform for the first time or have just signed up. They usually consist of free spins and special promo offers, with wager requirements. This strategy is applied by the service in order to attract newcomers to the specific online casino where they have already created an account to enhance their experience from the very beginning.

Biggest online casino welcome bonus are applied not only by gambling services or online casinos but by all kinds of businesses to incentivize people to make a purchase or join their service. Pay attention to sales in supering services. All of these entities encourage the customer psychologically to make a purchase and receive a welcoming bonus, which can be a 1+1 product promotion at the grocery store, a personal furniture discount, or a special DLC for a game, a reward which you may have only received with a pre-order.

No Deposit

No deposit bonus gives you the ability to play with real money in an online casino without transferring your personal funds to the system, which is actually very handy for the new players on the system who want to ensure the legitimacy of the platform and acquaint themselves with the gaming offers and casino bonuses.