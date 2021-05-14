The Beneficent, the Merciful in the name of God. Credit unions are not-for-profit companies that you can get to provide their users.

The Beneficent, the Merciful in the name of God. Credit unions are not-for-profit companies that you can get to provide their users.

Our Mission

To greatly help our community people avoid interest on loans, as taught to us because of the Holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) therefore the Ahlul-Bayt (AS). In Chapter 2, verse 276, Allah states: РІР‚СљAllah will not bless usury, in which he causes charitable deeds to prosper, and Allah will not love any sinner.РІР‚Сњ this is certainly ungrateful

About us

Credit unions are not-for-profit companies which exist to provide their people. Like banking institutions, credit unions accept deposits, make loans and supply a wide selection of other monetary solutions. User deposits are insured by NCUA, A united states federal agency, for as much as $250,000. Credit unions provide a safe destination to conserve and borrow.

At the beginning of 2016, Jafari No-Interest Credit Union received Texas Credit Union Department and nationwide Credit Union management approval and began operations. JNICU, situated in Houston, Texas, ended up being supported and created by the Jafari community.

People can start a checking account. Your deposits are federally insured.

The CU offers No-Interest loans, including loans to refinance your auto that is existing and student education loans.

Routing Quantity 113094301

Just how do we run without asking interest?

While typical credit unions charge interest on loans to cover their costs and money needs, our Credit UnionРІР‚в„ўs running costs and worth that is netmoney) are funded by user account costs, extra voluntary costs compensated by people, and contributions.

JNICU keeps operating costs low by depending on donated a workplace and unpaid volunteer staff. Our expenses that are annual about $36,000, primarily because of it systems ($15,000), Bank/ACH ($7,000), and CU kinds ($5,000).

Our stats (at the time of Dec 2020)

Our solutions

Checking Account

No Interest Loans

Personal Bank Loan $5,000-$12,000

Get in on the Credit Union

It is possible to get in on the CU if you should be an element of the CUРІР‚в„ўs Field of Membership or a relative of a current cu user. Household members include: Siblings, partners, moms and dads, Children, grand-parents, Grandchildren, Siblings of moms and dads, Nieces, Nephews, In-Laws, and First Cousins. Loved ones residing anywhere in the US can get in on the CU. an individual needs to be A us resident or resident to become listed on or, for the joint account, someone should be A us resident or resident as well as the other individual will need to have A us Photo ID and a Social safety Card.

The CUРІР‚в„ўs Field of Membership is bound to users whom attend certain Jafari community facilities in Houston, Dallas and Austin. Just click here to understand CUРІР‚в„ўs current Field of Membership.The CU presently has about 250 people, including a few users from Florida, Ca, nj-new jersey, Colorado, Maryland, Pennsylvania, nyc and new york – they certainly were in a position to join via household relationships.

The CU is taking care of including other Jafari Centers in Texas, Florida and Michigan. Please contact the CU if the Jafari center want to participate the CUРІР‚в„ўs Field online payday advance Pennsylvania of Membership.

Future Opportunities

InshaРІР‚в„ўAllah, we plan to include more Jafari facilities in Texas plus in states like Florida and Michigan. When you look at the forseeable future, we anticipate expanding our offerings to incorporate no-interest loans for small company and college tuition, tiny loans for community people in monetaray hardship to prevent high interest payday/title loans, and leasing for automobiles and gear.

Ways to assist

Get in on the CU, if qualified straight or regarding A cu user. The fee that is monthly $3 for those who have no CU loans or your loans are lower than your Savings balance.

Inform family and buddies concerning the credit union, in Texas plus in other US states, and encourage them to participate.

Assist the CU with voluntary fees/donations. The CU will not charge interest and hinges on charges to generally meet its costs and net requirements that are worth. The Monthly Account Fee covers about 25% associated with the CUРІР‚в„ўs expenses. Your voluntary fees and contributions assist the CU keep its month-to-month cost because low as feasible to permit more community users to become listed on and take advantage of the CUРІР‚в„ўs solutions. Follow this link to see information about Voluntary Fees.

Deposit more funds in the CU therefore we could lend down more loans that are no-interest. a normal cu lends 75% of their deposits.

Call Us

Credit Union Principal Workplace

2323 Southern Voss Rd Suite 308, Houston, TX 77057

Sundays, By visit just, 12 pm-1 pm

Dallas and Austin Offices: By visit only