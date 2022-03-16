That was a memory foam bed-in-a-bag that we and our guest absolutely love

This was fine, but not amazing, for the first month. After the first 30 days, I started waking up with severe back pain. We will be returning.

The Agility bed was a huge upgrade from our old memory foam mattress. Previously, I thought I preferred a firmer mattress – so at first, the Agility bed felt almost too soft. But after a few months of great rest, I am super pleased by the balance of comfort and support – it’s web just right (no additional mattress topper needed). As I am almost 6mos pregnant, I can also attest that it’s great for side-sleeping.

I can’t wait to get into bed each night. I nestle down into the mattress and go to sleep quickly thanks to Agility Bed.

It’s a better combination of soft yet supportive and we love how cool it sleeps, even in the summertime

This bed has been such a relief to my husband and I! After months of terrible sleep, we finally decided it was time to purchase a new bed. We were nervous about buying a mattress online, but we have been more than pleased! We both have been sleeping more soundly and no longer spend the night tossing and turning.

Not as firm as I hoped. My husband and I are back and stomach sleepers and prefer a slightly firmer mattress. I purchased the Agility bed hoping it was similar to my full sizeTherapedic guest bed mattress which I purchased from Bed Bath & Beyond about 8 years ago. We’ve been searching for a queen size version of that mattress for years. The Agility mattress is great if you like a softer bed that gives you that floaty feeling. The return process was fairly easy. We prefer that feeling of sinking into a mattress. I’m a huge fan of this brand but I’m disappointed that they don’t have retailers in our area (Portland OR) so I can try their other mattresses.

I love the movement isolation, but was still experiencing pressure spots on hips and ribs

It is day 100. We like the mattress much better than the old sagging bed we had. Last week we added a 2.5 foam pad and that has resolved the pressure spots. Interesting that as a side sleeper I lately have turned on my back more, probably as a result of the new mattress. We are 60 and 70 years old.

We’ve slept on a hybrid mattress before so I was cautiously optimistic that Agility would live up to the more expensive one we’d bought before. And to our surprise – we actually like the Agility one more! Plus, it’s thickness and overall design definitely makes it feel like a luxury mattress. I would definitely buy an Agility bed again and plan to gradually replace more of the mattresses in my home with them.

We received the Agility pillows as a free offer with the purchase of a mattress and they are amazing! We love the cool sleep feature of the pillows since we both tend to be hot sleepers. The cover is easily removable and feels soft enough to be used without a pillow cover though we do use one. This has also become a favorite pillow for laying on the couch for myself and our kids.

We recently furnished a rental house with four Agility beds and everyone that slept on them had a wonderful nights sleep. We also bought a bed for our own house after trying out the others and we have both noticed an increase in the quality of our sleep. We wake up feeling like weve slept deeper and longer than we had using our old regular coil mattress. Ive always slept on my stomach which caused back pain but wit the Agility mattress, I sleep on my back more often and no longer experience back pain upon waking.