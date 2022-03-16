Tastebuds is an excellent app dating app for all music lovers

Tastebuds – Music Chat and Dating app also allow its users to scan their music library or add your favorite bands to meet people nearby who have the most common with you. The app offers unlimited messaging and also allows you to browse your music and send them to break the ice.

It provides lots of new features as compared to the other dating apps, such as meet people who share the same music taste as yours, 100% safe and secure, browses music, sends songs, and unlimited matches.

#5 Hinge

Hinge: Dating & Relationships is a social and dating app that helps you to find something real. It requires a detailed profile to share your story and match the most common personality. The privacy system of Hinge is much better than others.

It has millions of users around the world because it never posts on Facebook’s Timeline without your permission and never shares your personal information with any unknown person.

It allows its users to swipe endless faces to find what you are looking for. Users can precisely search new folks from all over the world with the help of an effective search bar. You can also meet with nearby people based on locations. The app brings filter-based searching so that you can apply filters on the basis of gender, age, and orientation, etc.

Hinge: Dating and Relationships app has lots of other options such as emoji and sticker, which help people in making the experience of interacting with new people even more exciting. Hinge App is specially made for you if want to escape the dating app games and finding the best people to share your lifestyle for the rest of your life.

#6 Hot or Not

Hot or Not is a dating app that allows users to rate the attractiveness of photos submitted by others. Just as the name, it is mostly used to find the hottest people nearby you and let them see you too to have fun chats all the time. It requires your mobile number and permission to enables you to read and send messages.

This app offers a matchmaking engine known as Meet Me and an extended profile feature called Hotlists that makes it better than others. Hot or Not app is simple to use so that you just need to sign in via Facebook ID, add your favorite photos, discover new people, play the Game enjoy everything in your own way.

It’ll show you how famous you and your friends are as well as brings the list of the hottest people nearby, wherever you are at the college campus, at the music festival, and hanging out in any other city.

If you need someone special, then give Hot or Not a chance to enjoy everything in a way like never before.

#7 CMB Free Dating App

CMB (Coffee Meets Bagel) – Free Dating App is an elegantly designed dating platform for people who want to spend time on relevant and high-quality matches. It is one of the leading chatting apps over the internet world for connecting new people around the world.

CMB app has millions of users that are connecting with each other to keep themselves happy. Each day at noon, you’ll receive possible matches, preselected for you, so you don’t have to swipe all day. Coffee Meets Bagel algorithm is stronger than others.

It takes into consideration of basic criteria such as age, religion, sex, and more nuanced factors like your interest, and social network, etc. Just as the Tinder, it also allows its users to swipe right if you are interested in someone or swipe left to ignore.