Tan walks into dreamcatcher store and actually incurs Eun Performed exterior

They both end and stare at each almost every other, ahead of taking walks give and you will going by instead finishing and other gestures. Eun Sang is extremely unfortunate and you can features walking. Bronze stops and you can groups back however, she actually is went currently. The guy runs with the bus route and you can is able to log on to the brand new coach she is taking to the seaside town. The guy consist down on a comparable line while the the girl and you may she sees him but none talk to each other.

Bronze observe Eun Done home away from a distance and she understands it. Once she goes into the girl house, she is there for a few minutes just before running straight back away to find him. She looks around however, believes he could be kept.

Obviously Tan has not yet kept but really and requires as to the reasons she showed up back out over find your in the event that she advised your to remain away? Eun Carried out says to your not to keep in touch with this lady and stay away. Bronze offers Eun Performed a before kiss. Bronze says which he can’t let her wade so what can he carry out? Eun Carried out cries and you can will get away from hands and you may guides away.

Back phrendly online at the Kim domestic from Chairman Dictator, he’s in the process of chew aside Ki Ae and you will Tan. He says like mommy, including son � she was just a lady in front dining table yet she dared to get in the door of your Chairman. You to definitely hot blooded temperament she enacted to help you their kid. Ki Ae asks why he could be claiming so it however the Chairman believes she and you may Tan were coddled traditions the good lifestyle for too long that they wanted that which you and do not discover when to cease.

Ki Ae explains that it was the new Chairman just who informed her in the future, who informed her she you’ll become. The guy shared with her you to definitely their work environment is at the very best. The newest President says that’s exactly how he had themselves on the this clutter, are interested in anything sleek and you will cheaper and you may and come up with his relatives to the a great laughingstock. The Screw Is it BASTARD. Ki Ae was crying right now as well as the President continues because of the claiming he need coached Bronze so you’re able to usually pick the really expensive product whether or not some thing low priced is shinier and more sexy. In the event that Tan read getting preference he wouldn’t have died upwards for example his father. Ki Ae asks just what she ways to him therefore the Chairman states the guy merely shared with her, exactly what more do he need say.

Ki Ae would go to their space and lies off from the the lady cabinet. She cries because she takes off all the the woman jewellery.

More youthful Create is a bit sad he missing a hot more youthful sibling and she intends to remain horny and come up with your shorter unfortunate later

Rachel was at brand new bridal day spa canceling the relationship things and you may More youthful Manage will come to do an identical to own their side of main wedding party. She asks your to possess dinner to help you enjoy the newest scuttled relationships but he could be already had arrangements.

Younger Would dates back to the dokbokggi shop and you can eats by the themselves. This time the guy notices an authorship to your wall structure, it is regarding their mommy and you can requires �Are you currently living well, Young Create?�

Those two, aish

From the really random scene actually, Claimed and you may Hyun Joo have been in bed chatting. Uncertain if this is post-coital, totally chaste, where in fact the hell achieved it come from, little idea. Acquired asks in the event that Hyun Joo have a wish and you may he will create it become a reality. She says she’s got nothing. He secret in the event that their engaged and getting married but she says that’s terrifically boring. Hyun Joo realizes Won seems really accountable regarding the taking place the matseon big date. The guy magic why she is perhaps not asking everything about you to big date girl? Hyun Joo states she can contend to the seems regardless of if she magic of which rich members of the family she is out of?