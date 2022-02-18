Table games is definitely the most liked game type in land-based casinos

Table games at Punt Casino

It is possible to play in so many ways that it is difficult not to be able to see the charm of it. Table games include numerous different variations of games. You can select to play a variant that suits you best.

Poker: Poker is one of the most appreciated card games. Five-card draw poker is a very appreciated form of poker. It has long been played among buddies and on land-based casinos. When online casino became popular, poker became very popular with variations such as Texas Hold’em, Omaha poker and Seven-card stud.

Blackjack: There is really something special about blackjack. It is not without reason that it’s many people’s most liked table game. It is about getting as close to 21 as possible. You win if the dealer has a lower card value than you. You must decide if you should take a card or not. If you get over 21 you have automatically lost the game.

Roulette: This is a classic casino game. Loved for it’s simplicity. To win it is important that the ball lands on the color or number you have chosen to bet on. You can either put money on a specific color or numbers, or spread your bets more. It all depends on how you enjoy playing.

Live casino at Punt Casino

Live casino is the closest one can come to the real gambling feeling you have when playing at a land-based casino. When playing Live casino you interact with real dealers at real tables in games like blackjack, roulette and baccarat.

Other casino games at Punt Casino

This section is usually for games that is neither slots or table games. Such as: Bingo, Lotto, Scratchcards and Keno.