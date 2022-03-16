Some random ass man doesn’t get to decide how your relationship will go

Look, you can text too much (consecutive texting is generally not great) and you can text too little (a guy saying “sup” won’t exactly sweep me off my feet either)

Y’all are ridiculous. There are no “rules” to texting. Also, people are people. Some like to text, some don’t. If a guy doesn’t text enough to make you happy, I guess you could ask him to text more, and find a happy medium with him, but if he flat out refuses, or just never texts you back… move on! Trust me, you can find men who will https://www.besthookupwebsites.org/secretbenefits-review never shut up over text, and you can find ones that will never text you back. Also, you can find one that enjoys texting in the same way that you do. Seven billion people on the planet, you can find one that matches with you. Have some self respect and realize that you deserve to be with someone that cares about your feelings, and who will compromise with you, or you can go ahead and find someone who likes to text the same amount as you do. YOU DESERVE TO BE HAPPY. Why does he get all the power? You are giving it to him. If you’re not happy, it’s not worth it.

Totally agree. Sometimes you just stuck in this thing, if you do not care too much and let it go naturally.Everything will be all right. It just time and care. Very unfair but it is the truth.

In the relationship, sometimes, the one who cares less mostly get all the power

You’ve got a lot of good stuff and some really nice lines both men and women could use, but your article is so damn long that it loses context and dilutes the good stuff. Thought I’d give you some constructive feedback. Keep up the great work.

It sounds like these guys are emotionally constipated asshats. It’s good to avoid them anyway. But if a man can’t handle you simply saying you had a good time after your date, what good is he anyway? I swear, you’re all so chill that you’re practically dead.

Ok so we have been flirting with each other for weeks , he has made it Very obvious ( he is a work man ) So he turned up on yet another excuse to come to the street to take a photo. So I made him a brew an we ended up talking for 45 minutes an at the end he took my number but I never took his ( so the ball is in his court) What are the chances of him texting me ?

My boyfriend used to text and call me bery often on the first two weeks of our relationship,if I called him and he missed my call then he would apologize and call back immediately,my texts were a priority and every time I texted I could tell he was comfortable replying them regardless of his schedules…after his mom passed after the two weeks we’d known each other,he totally turned into something different,I tried to give him space to heal from the lose but still it’s as though he just wasn’t interested anymore…after two weeks not talking ,I texted him ..well he did reply but it’s like he got used to not replying my texts and picking up my calls so he still does the same thing…well I tried getting all naughty and sending him some nudes which he replies instantly but goes back to the silence … dont know what possibly came over him…I mean how can somebody change in a course of a day… Im trying to be cool about it to see if he’ll come around…