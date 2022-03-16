Sodium/potassium proportion transform is actually regarding the blood circulation pressure change: chances of populace method for salt/potassium ratio loss in health checkup

Sodium/potassium proportion transform is actually regarding the blood circulation pressure change: chances <a href="https://datingranking.net/tr/chat-zozo-inceleme/">chat zozo giriÅŸ</a> of populace method for salt/potassium ratio loss in health checkup

Recently, the sodium (Na)/potassium (K) ratio was reported to be associated with blood pressure (BP). A Na/K ratio self-monitoring device using spot urine was established recently. Here, we assessed whether the urinary Na/K ratio change measured using the Na/K device was associated with BP change in a health checkup setting. We targeted 12,890 participants who attended the health checkup in Tome City, Miyagi between 2017 and 2018. Tome City introduced urinary Na/K ratio measurements during health checkups since 2017. For each year, we compared the baseline characteristics according to the urinary Na/K ratio and BP level. We assessed the relationship between change in urinary Na/K ratio and BP change using multiple regression analyses adjusted for age, sex, and change in body mass index (BMI) and alcohol intake. The average urinary Na/K ratio was significantly lower in 2018 than in 2017 (5.4 ± 3.0 to 4.9 ± 2.2, P < 0.01). The systolic BP of the participants in 2018 (130.9 ± 17.4 mmHg) was lower than that in 2017 (132.1 ± 17.9 mmHg). Moreover, the change in systolic BP and diastolic BP was positively associated with the change in urinary Na/K ratio. In conclusion, the association of the change in urinary Na/K ratio with hypertension and changes in systolic and diastolic BP can be explained by a change in alcohol intake, BMI, and urinary Na/K ratio. Therefore, measuring the urinary Na/K ratio in community settings is a potential population approach for counteracting hypertension.

Inclusion

Has just, it actually was reported that new salt (Na)/potassium (K) proportion was with the blood pressure level (BP) inside a combination-sectional studies [step 1,2,step three,4]. That is requested given that highest Na and you may K intake is actually identified getting regarding highest and you may lower BP, respectively [5,six,7]. As well, studies have been held towards the site opinions and you can facts contributing to brand new Na/K proportion in earlier times seasons [8, 9].

Sodium/potassium proportion change was of the blood circulation pressure alter: chances of populace approach for sodium/potassium proportion reduced health checkup

In a residential area form, it is difficult for all of us to evaluate the genuine Na intake because the Na consumption is generally assessed from the 24-h pee range. Even in the event several equations to possess estimating Na intake or K consumption having fun with everyday destination pee was in fact has just depending, such equations commonly specific adequate to bring feedback to the people [ten,eleven,12]. In addition, just like the formula means measuring Na, K, and you can creatinine account inside the a lab, it will require several weeks to obtain the outcomes for people. Even though professionals realize that sodium prevention is good for lowering BP, he’s no way out of determining the Na peak.

Has just, an effective Na/K ratio care about-monitoring equipment playing with room urine was founded . Though it did not gauge the genuine Na consumption peak, it will bring views concerning your urinary Na/K balance within a few minutes. Moreover, an enthusiastic interventional or observational analysis using this display advised this might be a useful unit to help you estimate the urinary Na/K ratio [thirteen, 14].

Therefore, while we don’t have any way to assess the Na/K proportion inside the fitness checkup setup, we considered that examining new urinary Na/K ratio in a health checkup website might have the potential to add feedback into standard people regarding their Na/K ratio that will have an effect on effect change, improvement in action, Na/K ratio reduction, and you may BP cures. Within investigation, i reviewed whether the urinary Na/K proportion transform mentioned towards the Na/K ratio dimensions unit are of BP changes independent of confounding affairs such body mass index (BMI) transform and change in alcoholic drinks intake and you can opposed new BP height and you can urinary Na/K ratio in the area level.