Simply wrap this trimmer belt around your belly, strap up, and feel much sexier

To get that perfect slim waist and abs, we recommend you to do the following exercises, wearing the Gold’s Gym slimming belt:

Bicycle crunches. They work out your abs and make you move constantly, thus, increasing your heart rate and burning more calories. Side bends. They can help you sculpt both internal and external obliques. And by holding dumbbells when doing side bends, you can achieve even faster results. Heel touchers. This exercise can help you tighten side ab wall and https://hookupdate.net/tr/her-inceleme/ cinch your waist for a perfect hourglass shape. Russian twist. It engages your core and targets ab muscles as well as lower back muscles. This exercise also improves stability, balance, and posture. Side crunches. They are perfect for sculpting side ab walls and strengthening obliques. They also help you define your waist and give you a curvier body. Side plank hip lifts. This exercise activates obliques and builds core strength. It works out your deep abdominal muscles and shrinks your waistline. Waist slimmer squats. They strengthen your core and give you a cardio boost to help you melt away more belly fat and reveal your waistline.

Feel Good Wearing the FeelinGirl Body Shaper

The FeelinGirl Women’s Waist Trainer provides an amazing fit, support, and compression. It’s so slim and stretchy that you can wear it while doing housework, working at your office, hanging out with friends, walking your dog, and, of course, while exercising in a gym. In addition to slimming your waist, it really helps with a proper posture. I t will make you sit up straight and pull your stomach in. You can wear it both under or over your clothes. The trimmer is available in 6 stylish designs to suit your sports outfit best. Also, you can choose one of 5 sizes, from Small to XX-large. However, the belt runs a bit small. So, whatever size you think you are, we recommend you to buy a belt of a larger size.

Made of high-quality breathable mesh fabric, this waist slimmer is very lightweight and comfortable. It’ll cover your entire stomach and back areas, still, giving you a full range of motion. You’ll be able to move freely during fast-paced studio classes and Zumba. With 4 reinforced acrylic bones, it gives great lumbar support and is excellent for squats and deadlifts. It doesn’t leave scratches or bruises and feels very comfy with no rolling up or down.

Like other waist trainers, this one encourages sweating in your mid-section and dehydrates the crepes out of your waistline. Once you put it on, you’ll get a trim stomach right away. Thanks to a sturdy double-adjustment Velcro, you can adjust the belt for a more tailored fit and an hourglass figure.

How to Maintain the FeelinGirl Waist Trimmer

Since the FeelinGirl waist belt is made of rubber fabric and has an acrylic boning, it requires hand wash only;

Wash it by hands with a fabric softener for delicate fabrics at a temperature not higher than 80-85 degrees F;

What Is a Waist Trimmer?

A waist trimmer is typically a neoprene waist garment that holds the heat around your abdominal area to stimulate perspiration at your core and to create a sauna effect. This helps sweat off water weight from your waist area and burn fatty tissues in the long run. When exercising, our body releases the heat but a waist trainer keeps that heat to melt away more calories. In other words, a waist trimmer belt boosts our metabolic rate, so we can burn twice more calories during workouts. Also, it doubles as a lower back support which helps with your posture, alleviates back problems, and prevents injuries. Waist trimmers can be worn not only in a gym but also while you’re running, w alking, cycling, playing basketball or football, doing yoga or pilates, and c arrying out everyday tasks. We have reviewed only the best waist trimmers available on the market to narrow down your choice.