Simon Leviev: Is LLD Expensive diamonds Actual? During the ‘Tinder Swindler’s’ Fake Title

The fresh Tinder Swindler ‘s the most recent correct-crime documentary so you’re able to house into the Netflix and you want to avoid to overlook they. The storyline are told regarding perspective away from about three girls -Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and you may Ayleen Charlotte-have been sufferers of ‘tinder swindler’, Simon Leviev.

Between 2017 and you will 2019, Simon Leviev (actual term Shimon Hayut) posed as rich heir to LLD Expensive diamonds, the brand new President of one’s organization, plus the boy away from a millionaire, Lev Leviev. But Simon Leviev don’t hold on there.

Leviev continued to help you secret their “girlfriends” and you may girls “friends” on the believing his opponents in the diamond exchange was indeed off to kill him and for that reason, managed to defraud him or her away from thousands beneath the guise off needing coverage. Overall, he is believed to features fooled Fjellhoy, Sjoholm and you will Charlotte, and even more sufferers, off $10 million.

In reality, Leviev didn’t come with connections to LLD Expensive diamonds possesses no relationship to the Russian-Israeli diamond mogul, Lev Leviev.

When you look at the an announcement to Newsweek, a representative out of LLD Expensive diamonds said: “LLD Expensive diamonds might have been a highly-regarded leader about diamond world for three age. We does not have any commitment at all with Shimon Hayut.

“They are a scam who may have made an effort to mine our an effective identity so you can swindle subjects from huge amount of money. The sympathies big date in order to his victims. His scam has brought about lingering confusion about our organization. Little he’s got said, regarding the LLD otherwise other things, will be thought.

“When we discovered of con, we registered a complaint on the Israeli cops, therefore we vow that Mr. Hayut faces new justice he is worth.”

Are LLD Diamonds Real?

Centered because of the Israeli entrepreneur and you may philanthropist Lev Leviev, LLD Diamonds deals with both rough and you will refined diamonds along the business.

Who is Lev Leviev?

Known as the “Queen away from Diamonds”, Lev Leviev was a popular diamantaire who had been capable undercut the newest De Drinks diamond cartel and you may safe his very own works with diamond-generating nations such as Russia and you may Angola, based on his specialized LLD Expensive diamonds bio.

He was created within the Uzbekistan along with his family relations transferred to Israel about 70s, where he landed a career since the an enthusiastic apprentice at an excellent diamond polishing plant.

Now, he possesses numerous diamonds https://cougar-life.net/caffmos-review/ boutiques around the world and you may functions inside home. He or she is the managing stockholder out of Africa Israel Financial investments, a genuine home and you may design organization with head office inside Israel.

Shimon Hayut legally altered his term so you’re able to Simon Leviev and you will fled Israel in 2011 to cease happening demonstration to own ripoff-relevant offenses he previously committed in the early 20s. Simon Leviev then journeyed to Finland, where he served a couple of years within the jail for defrauding three girls.

Following their discharge inside 2017 and you may a primary return to Israel, Simon Leviev continued to search as much as Europe committing crimes away from ripoff. He advised several people he had been the fresh man out of diamond mogul Lev Leviev, getting in touch with themselves the “Prince of Diamonds” and the heir away from LLD Diamonds.

The guy even advised Cecilie Fjellhoy after they met for the 2017 the guy try the modern Ceo of your organization. Leviev’s claims had been hard to not believe given that, given that noticed in New Tinder Swindler, during the an instant bing from Lev Leviev’s label, here appeared to be a photograph from Simon Leviev seemingly position beside the genuine Lev Leviev with his members of the family.

He was arrested by the Interpol when you look at the Athens, Greece, and you can extradited so you’re able to Israel toward con costs, in which his real term since Shimon Hayut was launched. He was sentenced in order to 15 weeks during the jail, serving simply a couple months.

The Tinder Swindler director Felicity Morris advised Newsweek their stop designed he could not cover up within mask off “Simon Leviev.”

She said: “Just what we expected with this specific movie-and you may Cecilie very been the latest relay competition otherwise held the latest baton first-is the fact it can try to be fairness for them in a number of way. Just like the definitely, Netflix is really an enormous around the world program. People observe they, and several individuals will come across Simon getting which the guy extremely was. The guy are unable to type of hide about this new guise which was Simon Leviev, new heir of Israeli diamond chance any more.”

His child, Chagit Leviev Sofiev is the newest President of the Leviev Group U . s . and also functions as Ceo having Africa Israel United states, where she protects the company’s a residential property procedures regarding You.S.

Lev Leviev’s guy, Zevulun Leviev, and his sis, Moshe Leviev strike statements into the 2018 as an element of a group from half dozen candidates implicated to be an integral part of a good smuggling band. Considering Reuters, this new smuggling render try estimated having brought about $80 million worth of expensive diamonds to the Israel because the 2010.

Attorneys representing Zevulun Leviev within the a statement told you the brand new allegations up against your was “baseless” and his awesome arrest appeared as if a tactic in order to “illegitimately pressure their father”.

At the time, Lev Leviev is actually wanted to own wanting to know because of the Israeli cops over their son’s so-called involvement about scandal, also five almost every other LLD Diamond professionals. He opted to remain in Russia.

LLD said inside the an announcement it had no experience with the newest so-called smuggling. They see: “Mr. Leviev therefore the businesses inside the control work with conformity having best norms whenever you are staying with legislation. Develop that the count was clarified soon plus the suspicions might possibly be demonstrated baseless.”

From inside the , a female who had been asked by the Israeli cops concerning smuggling band popped to dying on Ramat Gan Diamon Exchange, said The times out of Israel.

During the a statement, LLD Diamonds told you: “Having great amaze and feel dissapointed about i obtained the fresh notification to your dreadful loss of a member of staff in the providers.

“We will take all methods within electricity so you can aid in exploring the girl dying so you can lay an-end towards the severe trend of your rights of those examined being trampled towards the and the irreversible destroy due to the fresh push so you’re able to manage statements.”

There’s been little upgrade on the smuggling circumstances as 2018 which will be considered to be under research of the Israeli cops.