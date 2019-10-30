Silver Price

As such, if gold is undervalued, it could be better to sell silver and purchase gold. Similarly, when the market is bearish, silver will selloff quicker and farther than gold.

The sterling weakened on currency markets after Mark Carney’s speech.

ForexLive.com blog posts feature leading edge technical analysis charting tips, forex analysis, and currency pair trading tutorials. Find out how to take advantage of swings in global foreign exchange markets and see our real-time forex news analysis and reactions to central bank news, economic indicators and world events. This website includes information about cryptocurrencies, contracts for difference (CFDs) and other financial instruments, and about brokers, exchanges and other entities trading in such instruments.

The main reason that gold, silver and the dollar are put together for price comparison stems from something called the Bretton Woods System. This system was devised by the United Nations and accepted internationally in 1944 as a means of stabilizing currency value after World War II. At the time, gold was considered the most reliable determiner of solvency when backing currency and the United States was the best country to provide the standard as it has the most proven gold reserve.

Therefore, as evidenced by the above analysis, there are times when trading in silver is better than trading in gold and vice versa.

Silver markets initially fell during the trading session on Friday but have turned around to show signs of support to form a hammer.