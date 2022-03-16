Signs, Symptoms, and Complications – High Blood Pressure

For most adults, a normal blood pressure is less than mm Hg. Your blood pressure is considered high when you have consistent systolic readings of 130 mm Hg or higher or diastolic readings of 80 mm Hg or higher.

For children younger than 13, blood pressure readings are compared with readings common for children of the same, age, sex, and height. Read more about blood pressure readings for children .

Talk to your doctor if your blood pressure readings are consistently higher than mm Hg. NHLBI-supported research indicates that systolic blood pressure greater than 120 mm Hg can be increasingly harmful to health. Note that readings above mm Hg are dangerously high and require immediate medical attention.

How to prevent high blood pressure

Choose heart-healthy foods that are lower in sodium (salt) and are rich in potassium. Fruits and vegetables are high in potassium. For more ways to limit your sodium, visit the DASH eating plan page or print our Tips to Reduce Salt and Sodium handout.

Avoid or limit alcohol

Get regular physical activity. Even modest amounts can make a difference.

Aim for a healthy weight

Quit smoking

Manage stress

Get enough good-quality sleep

It is important to have regular blood pressure readings taken and to know your numbers, because high blood pressure usually does not cause symptoms until it has caused serious problems.

This video shows how high blood pressure damages the walls of your arteries over time and leads to life-threatening health problems. Medical Animation Copyright © 2022 Nucleus Medical Media, All rights reserved.

High blood pressure in pregnancy can raise the risk of later heart and blood vessel problems for both the mother and her child.

Diagnosis – High Blood Pressure

Your doctor may diagnose you with high blood pressure based on your medical history and if your blood pressure readings are consistently at high levels. Your doctor may do more tests to look for medical conditions that could cause high blood pressure, or to see if high blood pressure has affected your kidneys.

Medical history

Your doctor will want to understand your risk factors and get general information about your health-such as your eating patterns, your physical activity level, and your family’s health history to develop a treatment plan for you. Your doctor also will ask questions to see if high blood pressure has caused you any health problems. This will help your doctor determine if you need to undergo any tests.

Confirming high blood pressure

To diagnose high blood pressure, your doctor will take two or more readings at separate medical appointments. Learn more about screening for high blood pressure, including how to take it yourself.

