Short-Term Loans Emergencies and unexpected costs can disrupt perhaps the plans that are est-laid.

A Short-Term Loan from Redstone can help you get y whenever cash is tight.
You donвЂ™t have to cover the high prices and charges that payday loan providers usually charge! RedstoneвЂ™s Stretch & Save Loans and Payday Alternative Loans (PAL) are created to help you create it to your next paycheck while uilding your credit. With a short-term, small-dollar loan from Redstone, it is possible to orrow things you need for today and then make smart economic choices for the next day.
Why look for a Redstone Short-Term Loan?
Lower fixed APR
than conventional payday-lender loans
Lower fees
compared to those charged lenders that are y payday
Credit-uilding opportunities
therefore todayвЂ™s smart choices can help a future that is righter
Give you support can trust
from a reputale institution that places memers first
No penalty
whenever youвЂ™re prepared to spend down your loan early
I will be trying to find:
Stretch & Save Loans
- Minimal loan quantity of $500; maximum of $2000
- Twenty % of loan quantity put aside in your righter Day family savings that may earn dividends
- Necessary cost cost savings made availale upon payoff of loan
- Minimal repayment term of half a year; optimum of eighteen months*
- Seventeen % fixed annual percentage rate** (APR**) with payment made by way of a pre-authorized deal
- Eighteen per cent fixed APR if payment is created another method
- Thirty dollar non-refundale application fee***
- Must e a memer for a minumum of one 12 months
Payday Alternate Loans (PAL)
- Minimum loan quantity of $200; optimum of $500
- Minimal payment term of just one thirty days; optimum of 6 months*
- Twenty-six per cent fixed APR with payment made through a transaction that is pre-authorized
- Twenty-eight per cent fixed APR if payment is created one other way
- Twenty dollar application that is non-refundale
- Must e a memer for at the very least 6 months
Payday loans that are alternativePAL II)
- Minimal loan quantity of $501; optimum of $1500
- Minimal repayment term of half a year; maximum of 12 months*
- Twenty-six % fixed APR with payment made by way of a pre-authorized deal
- Twenty-eight % fixed APR if payment is created another method
- Twenty buck application that is non-refundale
- Must e a memer for one or more year
- Twenty % of loan quantity put aside in your righter Day family savings which will earn dividends
- Needed Day that is righter Savings availale upon payoff of loan
Prepared to submit an application for a temporary loan? It Is Easy!
We am a Redstone Memer
I do want to ecome a Memer
Might you make use of COMPLIMENTARY, confidential advice that is financial? WeвЂ™ve partnered with ALANCE to provide our memers aout that is counseling
leaving det, saving for milestones, and establishing smart goals that are financial. To consult with a therapist, call 1-800-777-7526 or look at the ALANCE wesite. MondayвЂ“Thursday 5 AMвЂ“8 PM, Friday 5 AMвЂ“5 PM, Saturday 8 AMвЂ“5 PM (Pacific Time)
Must e eligile for memership and start a family savings to otain that loan product. A $5 minimum alance is needed to start a share family savings and must e maintained into the account all of the time. RFCU В® is definitely an Equal Credit chance Lender. E mail us to get more details.
Stretch & Save Loans: no more than three Stretch and Save loans in virtually any rolling six-month period. Should have no active Stretch Loans or Stretch & Save Loans with no co-orrowers are allowed. Needs verification of domestic target and verification of earnings, or even a deposit that is direct RFCU. Suject to credit approval, a minimum of one-year memership needed, must not need caused RFCU a loss, and all sorts of reports need certainly to e in good standing ( e.g., not into the negative, including joint reports and no delinquent loans), along with other limitations use.
*Payment Examples for Stretch & Save loan, PAL we, and PAL II:
Example for Stretch & Save Loan: The payment per month for a $2,000 loan at an 18% fixed APR for 18 online payday loan Nevada state months would e $127.85.
Example for PAL we: The payment per month for a $500 loan at a 28% fixed APR for half a year would e $90.53
Example for PAL II: The payment per month for a $1500 loan at a 28% fixed APR for 12 months would e $145.17
Payday Alternative Loan (PAL we): no more than three PALs in every rolling period that is six-month any one orrower with no co-orrowers are allowed. A maximum of one payday alternative loan at a orrower. Should never move over any PAL loan. Will need to have direct deposit higher than or corresponding to the contracted repayment.
Suject to credit approval, at the least six-months memership required. Other eligiility needs and limitations use.
Payday Alternative Loan (PAL II): no more than three PALs in every rolling period that is six-month any one orrower with no co-orrowers are allowed. A maximum of one alternative that is payday at a orrower. Should never move over any PAL loan. Need direct deposit higher than or add up to the contracted repayment. Suject to credit approval, at the least one-year memership needed. Other eligiility demands and restrictions use.
** Stretch & Save Loan вЂ“ % fixed APR. Requires estalished direct deposit add up to, or higher than the contracted payment amount. At least three-month deposit that is direct.
*** A $20 (PAL I and PAL II) or $30 (Stretch & Save Loan) non-refundale application charge relates and must e gathered at application, that will maybe maybe not e financed when you look at the loan, extracted from the mortgage profits, or paid y personal check drawn on another lender.