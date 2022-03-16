Shea€™s additionally well-known transgender woman in Philippines caused by this lady profession, she enjoys celebration with friends

She worked as a recruitment promoter and instruction expert in a phone call center service, she’s gifted with an extremely understanding and accepting household, she along with her dad has an extremely unique connection, the girl dad is actually a Colonel

Maria Sofia Sanchez, 32-year-old, zodiac manifestation of Virgo, (which means a virgin), she is plant-based eater implies a vegetarian she fights injustice especially for pets. She actually is design based in London relating to the lady and understood of a€? tuloy ang modeling con el fin de sa ekonomiya ng pilipinas, pak ganuna€? which can be indicates about her confidence and it is motivates to other Filipinos that no matter what challenges they’re experiencing lifestyle must embark on, a social video sensation, famous transgender lady after posting the lady videos trends online. She was in Cebu and Hongkong most of the time and HK is one of this lady best places. More info on the lady merely adhere this lady myspace levels

Michelle S Binas, LGBT RIGHTS ADVOCATES, she’s coming from in Mindanao area, among the many candidates for neglect Global Queen 2015, a well-known transgender inside Philippines, lookin right back about the woman she is a subject holder of Manila Five Prettiest Philippines. Follow their Myspace account

Aya Garcia, residing in Quezon urban area Philippines, a setting, and a comedian performer, she’s very Transpinay and one on the close friend of Francine Garcia. She’s productive of all charm pageant in the Philippines, she’s not a stranger in a pageant industry, she is joining the very Sireyna-queen with the wind 2013 and lately among queens of Quezon area 2015.

Hazel Timonera, an unit, a successful businesswoman business person, decent and specialist TransPinay. Right here existence been highlighted in TV system, and she discussed this lady tips for keeping the woman stunning and gorgeous system and her breathtaking face and, and she actually is writing about the lady existence in a bout of Tunay na Buhay in GMA network it’s a lives Story occurrence, she provided to really works hard because she has an aspiration until she been certainly an effective businesswoman trans Pinay for the Philippines. She is a rather popular transgender woman for the Philippines due to their effective profession and she’s idolize of all transpinay inside Philippines. She is among an inspiration to all.

Rui Mariano, a successful entrepreneur, performer, actress and entertainer in theater, she is amazing, very and talented, she lived in Antipolo area the Philippines, crowned of skip good Beauties 2014, energetic in signing up for beauty pageant into the Philippines, she accompanied ultra Sereyna Worldwide- Queen of Fire 2014 and recently crowned name holder of Manila Five Prettiest 2015. She’s constantly crowned preferred anywhere pageant she accompanied. She actually is also a famous transgender lady of a beauty pageant within the Philippines.

She adore taking and partying

Nikie Normanson, in genuine identity Dominique Noelle Estanislao, surviving in Marikina town Philippines. She has already been joining pageant because when she’s 16years old and she acquired more. She competes for your most significant and prestigious pageant in Philippines, she desires to retire in from the girl job as a beauty queen on the top of the video game. She adore pageant since she ended up being a kid thus everytime there is a big pageant for transsexuals people she joined. She actually is no complete stranger to a pageant having previously winnings of Queen of Quezon town 2015, Queen of Cebu in 2013, Queen of north Luzon 2014( Tuguegarao) and king of this South 2014 (Davao) a legendary charm icon inside Philippines, from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, she actually is title holder of huge pageant, she actually is well-known transgender girl from inside the Philippines.

Iwa Simbulan, charm king, performer, she’s sweet and very Transpinay from Taguig urban area Manila, most productive joining regional pageants in Philippines. She is a queen of all of the barangays, villages urban area in Taguig and even in other locations. She joining extremely Sereyna 2013 and something of subject owner of Manila Five Prettiest 2013. This lady has a Filipino sweetheart just who always supporting of her job every pageant. She wants to travel along with her boyfriend and she adore partying. She’s a famous transgender woman too. If you wish to see her just stick to her Facebook membership.