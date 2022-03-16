She had been talking to S for a while and they had gotten to know each other well

She had been talking <a href="https://hookupdate.net/mingle2-review/"><img src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/og911OU1yVs/maxresdefault.jpg" alt=""></a> to S for a while and they had gotten to know each other well

Sharing about sharing….

Our first experience had increased our appetite for more and we continued to look for the right situation for my wife. I encourage her to find someone that she likes spending time with and I am all about her dating and having fun. It took a few weeks before both of them were available at the same time, but it finally happened. My wife had a date. We had decided together that she would meet him somewhere the first time and that she would keep me updated regularly so that I knew she was okay and that she was having a good time.

We had both looked forward to her meeting S and when the night came she took her time getting ready for him in front of me. By this time she knew how turned on I would get to know that she was seeing another man and she was sure to capitalize on it. She did all of the things that I knew meant she was looking to have fun. She had tanned and curled her hair and put on makeup in the way she only does when we are going out together. I had already witnessed her devour another man’s cock and let him cum inside of her, but this was different. She was going out . . . without me. I was excited and nervous at the same time, but this was just the feeling I had wanted. She was texting with him the whole time and I knew that he was eager to see her as well. They would meet at a local club. We were both curious about the chemistry and couldn’t wait to find out.

Life With A Hot Wife

This first date was intended to get to know him better and see how they were together. There was no intention on her part of going home with him, yet it was just as exciting to know she would be spending time with someone else. She let me know when she had arrived and I anxiously awaited the next text. I would later find out that they immediately hit it off and it was over an hour before I heard from her again. She had snuck off to the restroom and texted to let me know that he was good looking and fun to hang out with. I told her how turned on I was for her to be out with him and awaited the next communication. I stayed excited all night thinking about her and how things might be going. The next text affirmed my excitement . . . she said he was a great kisser and wanted to know if I was still okay with this. I let her know that it was a dream come true and I didn’t hear from her again for quite some time. In fact, the next text was to let me know that she was on her way home. I met her in the garage and she looked like she was desperately ready for me to finish what he had started. She let me know that they had passionately made out in the parking lot and I could even see the imprint of her on the hood of the car. I couldn’t believe how excited I was and I let her know for the rest of the night just how much she continued to turn me on. She was certain that she would see S again, and I can tell you that she did. The next encounter with S is even more exciting so stay tuned to learn more about my life with a hot wife.