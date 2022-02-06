SEGEL: No, the guy stated never leave anyone listen they

SEGEL: And thank goodness I didn’t because i might need appeared to be a crazy individual, and I also surely got to conserve they for your motion picture.

GROSS: Well, you know, in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” their character doesn’t know that the Dracula music he’s writing is really a funny.

And I also’ll show the way it wound up occurring. Judd comes with the same emotions about romantic funny as I would, particularly just how hard its to come up with an authentic ending, you are aware? And we had been seated around brainstorming, like, exactly what maybe an authentic closing https://datingranking.net/danish-dating for an enchanting funny? And that I viewed him half-joking, and that I stated, better, we can easily always use my personal Dracula musical.

And he looked at myself, and it ended up being, like – you know, Judd Apatow is actually a comedy genius, and you just saw like, ding. You watched this try their attention like, oh, my God, that is unusual enough that it could work. And so I simply rewrote they that nights, that my dynamics’s been secretly taking care of a Dracula opera, and that is just how that happened.

GROSS: better, i wish to perform a scene that relates to this, and this refers to a scene in which you’re at a club with a lady who you hope has become your brand new girlfriend.

GROSS: And she actually is requested the group – she knows you’re working on this Dracula rock opera. So she is questioned the band to call your onstage and receive you to definitely perform an excerpt on the Dracula music. And you run most hesitantly concise and with fantastic pain beginning to bring among the songs. At this aspect, you will still imagine it really is a serious music, and it is not until she laughs…

GROSS: …That you realize, oh, it’s a comedy. So here’s that scene in which you’re playing an excerpt of the Dracula stone opera.

SEGEL: (As Peter Bretter, performing) It is acquiring sorts of hard to believe everything is going to get best. I am drowning a long time to think your waveshould switch. And I also’ve already been residing too difficult to believe things are going to get convenient now. I’m still wanting to remove the pain from the coaching I discovered. While we read Van Helsing, we swear to the Lord, I will slay your (fun). He would take you from me, but I swear I won’t let it getting so (laughter). Bloodstream is going to run down his face when he is decapitated.

SEGEL: (As Peter Bretter, performing) their directly my mantle was the way I will let this one go. Die, die, die – i cannot.

GROSS: that is Jason Segel in an excerpt of their film “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” and is on DVD. You are aware, where die, die, die, I can’t, you merely kind of catch really succinctly there the disadvantage of immortality (fun)…

GROSS: Just what are some of the, like, musicals or rock operas that have affected you and produced you need to compose one of the very own?

SEGEL: Oh, man. Well, I always read “Les Miserables” with my parents every year as I got younger, and I also just appreciated it. And that I got very enthusiastic aˆ?cause, you realize, i truly checked around my cousin. And my buddy really failed to just like me much at this age. Like, i’d embarrass him a great deal. I wore a Superman cape under my clothes, as an example.