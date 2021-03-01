Search Engine Results. Watching results for: can payday advances destroy your credit, pay day loan sherman oaks, great united states money advance montgomery al, payday advances centennial co, advance loan from debit card

WJR company Beat with Jeff Sloan: GET of Southeast Michigan with Armando Ojeda (Episode 110)

The southeast Michigan chapter chair of SCORE on todayвЂ™s WJR Business Beat, Jeff kicks off the week by sharing a recent conversation with Armando Ojeda.

SCORE is an organization of specialist business mentors that delivers aspiring business that is small with all the free tools they should be successful.

An overview of the various services SCORE provides, including its primary service of mentoring, and how SCORE helps people to prepare their applications for government relief funding during their conversation, Ojeda shares.

Stay tuned to your WJR company Beat to listen to more from Jeff and Armando:

вЂњThereвЂ™s a lot of brick-and-mortar organizations that donвЂ™t have a presence that is online they donвЂ™t have actually e-commerce ability. So at this time, weвЂ™re assisting business that is small to pivot from where these were to essentially where they should be in exactly what is currently a classic digital globe and also to establish electronic relationship with regards to clients.вЂќ

To learn more about GET of southeast Michigan and also to make the most of these resources that are free see detroit.score.org.

Stay tuned to News/Talk 760 AM WJR weekday mornings at 7:11 a.m. for the WJR Company Beat. Audience not in the Detroit area can HERE listen live.

Are you currently a business owner by having a story that is great share? In that case, e mail us at [email protected] and weвЂ™ll feature you on a future portion associated with the WJR company Beat!

Good early morning, Kevin.

Good early morning, Kevin.

Business owners are a hardcore and bunch that is resilient however these are especially challenging times. Anybody who seems they might utilize some guidance or some link with critical resources, we strongly recommend that you touch an organization called SCORE.

Were only available in 1964 in Washington, D.C., GET ended up being in line with the concept they wanted to give back to the community, and they felt their best way of doing that was to help small business owners succeed that you had a number of people who were retiring from corporate life and.

I experienced a way to consult with Armando Ojeda, that is the Southeast Michigan chapter seat of GET, and Armando supplied a summary associated with various services GET provides, including its service that is primary of.

вЂњMentoring is a tremendously misunderstood, but extremely valuable commodity. Mentoring is clearly continuing a relationship with somebody who actually cares regarding your company. There are occasions whenever business people are really alone. They donвЂ™t have actually anyone to attend, theyвЂ™re afraid to inquire of a relevant concern, and also this is exactly what the mentor is actually for. Therefore, it is possible to contact someone along with a mentor who are able to really allow you to proceed through that concern, actually determine exactly what your genuine problem is and provide you with some valuable advice and perhaps link one to some resources.вЂќ

And GET provides extra solutions, too, of quality value, including for instance, assisting individuals to prepare their applications for federal federal federal government relief financing.

вЂњWe actually assist the companies place their paperwork together to enable them to submit an application for the CARES Act cash. We make sure they have bookkeeper and accountant that all their financials come in order in order to achieve success in getting a CARES loan.вЂќ

Armando in addition, i am aware youвЂ™re businesses that are also helping online, that is where all of the action is today.

вЂњThereвЂ™s a lot of brick-and-mortar organizations that donвЂ™t have a presence that is online they donвЂ™t have actually e-commerce ability. Therefore right now weвЂ™re assisting business that is small to pivot from where they certainly were to actually where they should be with what has become a classic digital globe and also to establish electronic relationship along with their clients.вЂќ