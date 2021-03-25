Search Engine Results. Baylor social media marketing ranks among higher edâ€™s well in 2 nationwide studies

â€¦by colleges and universities nationwide through the initial nine months â€” and Baylor arrived in at No. 9 nationwide (enclosed by schools with bigger followings). An additional, more comprehensive position of greater ed social networking efforts â€” a study that looked over a yearâ€™s worth of engagement across Twitter, Twitter and Instagram â€” Baylor ended up being rated No. 12 into the country. Both in studies, Baylor is in the middle of some pretty impressive namesâ€¦.

Via â€œSurfaces,â€ Baylor alum seeks to distribute positivity through their music

â€¦a popular TikTok party, and reached since high as No. 19 on Billboardâ€™s â€œHot 100.â€ â€œSunday Bestâ€ additionally charted in nine other nations, breaking the most truly effective 20 in Australia, Denmark, Ireland and brand brand New Zealand. The positive, electro-pop track centers around channeling good belief into every day, with words like: â€œEvery time could be an improved time, inspite of the challenge // All you gotta do is leave it better than you discovered itâ€ and â€œEveryone falls down sometimes /â€¦

A Homecoming like no time before: Recapping #BaylorHomecoming

We knew moving in that Homecoming would definitely be varied. As a result of COVID-19, alumni had been (sadly) encouraged never to go back to campus this 12 months, but to participate in from anywhere they might be because so many activities had been relocated online. With Saturdayâ€™s football game postponed because of COVID-19, the week-end became less about an individual game and much more about celebrating the Baylor Spirit â€” that which unites Baylor alumni, even though we arenâ€™t actually together. As Bâ€¦

â€˜The Bible tale is our storyâ€™: What Baylor Chapel appears like this fall

â€¦lly crafted worship service, available to all via Twitter. For Baylorâ€™s first a century, the whole BU community would gather for Chapel, before the pupil human anatomy expanded too large for several to go to. But Chapelâ€™s move online this autumn provides the opportunity, as the doorways are actually available to the complete â€” Baylor University â€œWhen youâ€™re in an emergency, you’ll need a thing that precedes it and outlasts iâ€¦

Doing your best with it: exactly just What Baylor Homecoming will appear like

â€¦, plus a finale fireworks reveal through the roof of McLane Stadium. (Friday, 8:00 p.m.) pupils have additional in-person opportunities on Friday evening: Dinner utilizing the Livingstones â€” Some of Wacoâ€™s many popular food vehicles with be at McLane Stadium, the student tailgating area and Touchdown Alley offering free dishes for pupils. (Friday, 6 p.m.) Pigskin Revue/Pep Rally â€” Large outdoor displays at the venues above will livestream Pigskin while the Pepâ€¦

From guidance to physical physical fitness, 5 means Baylor is trying to help pupilsâ€™ mental wellness

â€¦election 12 months amidst a pandemic has just amplified the whirlwind that is. Add all of that is sold with this time around of the year â€” holiday stresses, monetary anxieties, regular depression, etc. â€” plus itâ€™s crucial that now, as part of your, we take care of our state of mind. October tenth is World psychological state Day â€” a great time and energy to stop for every of us to quit and evaluate our condition. Pupils looking for a small help can think it is all over campus;â€¦

From dishes to pastoral care, just exactly how Baylor assists pupils in COVID-19 isolation/quarantine

â€¦munity for approximately a month now. The bad news: That nevertheless means you can find 50-100 Baylor pupils in isolation* at any time (and much more in quarantine*); these pupils must cope with sets from inconveniences (like where you might get meals, or just how to maintain with classwork) to genuine psychological state issues. But â€” more very good news: Efforts just like the Bear help system come in destination to help look after such pupils in as much means that you can. (These servâ€¦

Baylor Family Groups: helping students that are new linked this semester

This autumn, Baylor welcomed a lot more than 3,500 students that are new around the world to campus. While summer campus traditions such as for instance Line Camp and Welcome Week needed payday loans South Dakota to be changed as a result of COVID-19, Baylor staff worked wonders in producing online variations that brought a lot of the experience that is same pupils outside Waco. Having said that, college leaders from President Livingstone on have recognized that down some pupils could be missing out on the privateâ€¦

Statewide campaign shines light on Baylorâ€™s research efforts

Baylor University nearly 100 electronic billboards across Dallas, Houston and Waco also referred to as awareness of Baylorâ€™s research efforts: Schools, universities and divisions throughout the college additionally took to social networking to share with you in regards to the effect of this research being done inside their areas: exactly what does research appear to be at a seminary? At @Baylorâ€™s Truett Seminary, our dedication to intellectual rigor and robuâ€¦

Baylor sets documents for autumn enrollment, also amidst COVID-19

â€¦ek. A fast break down of the figures: accurate documentation freshman course of 3,731 probably the most diverse course in BU history (38% minority, nearly 40% out-of-state) accurate documentation pupil human anatomy of 19,297 pupils the absolute most diverse pupil human anatomy in BU history (37.9% minority, 38% out-of-state) an archive 92.5% undergrad retention price 14,399 undergraduate students 4,898 graduate & expert system students, including 2,010 in online graduate education programâ€¦ that is professional