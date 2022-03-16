ROXY is the Only Surf Brand For Women

Raise the beach benchmark and draw your own line in the sand with ROXY swimwear, inspiring the surf seekers and the go-get-‘em girls of today and tomorrow. We set the shore-style with bikinis for the laid-back sun-searcher, tech-packed swimsuits for the sporty, swim shorts peaking in performance, and boardshorts built to ride.

If you love to embrace the world of possibilities each day has to offer, and seek out adventure and new experiences, then ROXY was made for you. As a brand catering to women all around the world, ROXY has been inspiring women like you since 1991, and facilitating your active lifestyle with products that compliment it. What started as a surf brand, has evolved into a global sport brand that caters to the latest women’s trends and fashion. While surf still lives at the core of our ROXY style, we are well known on the mountains as a reputable snowboard brand, and are making waves in the fitness community as well. Your energy is contagious, and keeps us motivated to innovate new and exciting products and evolve the brand into the future. ROXY is fun, fashionable, functional, and free-spirited, become a part of our community today and enjoy our selection of styles.

ROXY is Always Fashion Forward

Calling all boardriders. Are you ready to seize the day in style? ROXY is here to make sure active women everywhere have the clothes, shoes, and accessories they need to look great while living each day to the fullest. As a surf, snow, and skateboard brand, we are focused on facilitating riders to do what they love. Not only do we aim to dress and inspire women, but also kids and children. Passion for boardsports starts at a young age and we enjoy seeing girls evolve into young surfers, snowboarders, and skateboarders while wearing ROXY to help them accomplish their goals. We’re constantly ahead of all of the latest trends in fashion and boardsports which helps us to fuse our love for style with our love for an active daily routine. When you wear ROXY, the adventure never ends.

ROXY Fitness Will Elevate Your Workout

Do you love living a healthy lifestyle? At ROXY, we do too. We design fitness clothes to inspire women everywhere to step outside their comfort zones and start embracing an active lifestyle. Whether you enjoy yoga, swimming, running, or another activity of your choice, ROXY has the perfect selection of workout clothes for you to choose from so that you can stay properly outfitted. Our fitness collection includes sport clothes, sport accessories, sport bags and sport shoes that can improve your performance and keep you comfortable during any workout. We think you should spend less time shopping and more time doing the activities you love which is why all of our sport gear is conveniently shoppable through our online store. When you wear ROXY you can stand up to any challenge, and achieve your goals. So, what are you waiting for?

When it comes to women’s surf fashion and performance products, Roxy is the only brand that can give you the style and the quality that you need. Our women’s wetsuits are designed with cutting edge technologies that will enhance your performance in the water, as well as styled with the latest fashion and surf trends in mind. Along with performance surfwear, ROXY has a long history of fusing fashion and function to create seasonal collections of swimwear. Our range of swimsuits includes styles that are complimentary for a variety of styles including bikinis, monokinis, and one piece bathing suits. Whether you like to catch waves on your surfboard or longboard, or get your exercise by paddle boarding, our collection of women’s swimsuits will keep you looking good and feeling great in the water. For days when you’re looking for more coverage than a bikini, but less coverage than a wetsuit, try on a pair of our women’s boardshorts and experience the comfort that a quality pair of swim trunks can offer. ROXY will always be rooted in surf lifestyle, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and evolve with future surf trends.

ROXY Is A Ski & Snowboard Expert

When the mountains are calling, it’s best to answer with ROXY. For years, we have been leading the way in women’s performance ski clothes and snowboard clothes. As a top ski brand and snowboard brand, each winter season we release a collection of premium apparel and accessories complete with everything you need to perform at your best on the mountain. Choose from jackets, pants, gloves, beanies and scarves to keep you warm and protected each time you strap into your snowboard or click into your skis. Along with great clothing and accessories, ROXY designs technical ski and snowboard accessories like goggles, helmets, ski and snowboard bags, ski backpacks and more to accommodate all of your needs on the mountain. All of our equipment is trusted by our riders, and Team ROXY is made up of some of the best skiers and snowboarders in the world. When it comes to pushing limits and excelling on the mountain, ROXY has you covered in performance gear from head to toe.