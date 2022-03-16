Romy Pabustan – our Ladies of Amorseco (

140. texts to help you Agnes Sawarno and also the Community of Charity Qualities of the Privileged Mommy ( – refute Next Vatican Council; not true states concerning the three days regarding dark; exaltation of your seer

152. Ruth Ann Go (maryschildren) – “The fresh new Farm” based in Bloomington, Indiana Lots of messages to help you Ruth Go claim that another Upcoming from Jesus are near, and additionally they many times strongly mean that this can exists with the latest age group. This claim is typical throughout the of several not true personal revelations, rather than found in any of the true of them.

153. Juan Antonio Gil regarding Maracaibo Venezuela (holymotherchurch.org/1855977.html) – says you to definitely Mary many times goes away from Paradise so you’re able to world to help you Heaven once more, inside human anatomy and soul, per first Friday; not the case says in regards to the Three days out of Darkness

157. Patricia de- Menezes (divine-purity.org) – Neighborhood of Divine Purity from inside the Surrey, The united kingdomt. Comments by Bishop of the Diocese while the CDF [exactly like an excellent PDF]

160. Flower of one’s Holy Innocents ( – messages said that Pope once John Paul II would be named Peter II and you can will be history Pope actually ever.

161. Harriet Hammons ( – reported the fresh new apostasy was at nearly full move into the 2002; conspiracy theories involving the You.Letter. therefore the ‘one community government’ and you may ‘one business religion.’

Kozik states private revelations on Virgin elizabeth is not when you look at the communion on the Roman Catholic Church

165. Darell Bennett – ( states that God said however work instead mercy: “I could explore my personal electricity, and there could be zero compassion having sinners . sinners who do maybe not continue my personal commands was destined . “

166. Helen Buyco – ( | states be able to close the new foreheads out-of other people; says this lady has already been sealed of the God the father physically)

167. Fraternite of Notre Dame and you can Bishop Jean-Marie Kozik – It bishop are illicitly ordained of the an effective sede vacantist schismatic bishop (Thuc).

168. Raymond Aguilera (prophecy.org) – non-denominational; claims the country was conclude soon hence Jesus is actually returning soon; numerous incoherent prophecies and you will obscure visions; bizarre texts instead of the actual Gospel content.

169. T. Chase (revelation13.net) – not true prophecies according to bible code and astrology; makes the not true point out that Vladimir Putin, President from Russia, is the Antichrist.

170. John of Area out-of Saint Joseph of your own ‘Asylum City’ in the northern The Brunswick, Canada (asylcity/) – say that its private revelations are included in ‘the Third Testament off Holy Scriptures;’ point out that this new Rosary might have been replaced because of the ‘the Chaplet of your Dad;’ the person named ‘John’ claims to be the head off a new College of your Apostles; claim that Pope John Paul II is replaced by an imposter for the 1996; numerous almost every other patently untrue and you will heretical and schismatic states.

171. Yahweh Shalom – Virgin Winning (yahwehshalom-virginvictorious) messages so you can Lory Kemner off Orgasm Springs, Missouri. This woman is typically referred to as ‘Child’ in the messages. besthookupwebsites.org/wildbuddies-review/ Numerous theological mistakes, and also have historical mistakes towards life out-of Christ and you can Mary. States a 36 months age disasters in the schedule decades 2007, 2008, and you will 2009. Claims you to Jesus determined the storyline out-of his lifestyle so you can the girl: “Jesus’ Existence – (Author: Jesus)” States one to dozens of New orleans saints has actually provided her messages. [Evaluation]

172. Colette Coulombe – claims messages away from Saint Anne, elizabeth.grams.: “Hope a lot and give me work, I will determine her or him within the info on my Huge-Man Goodness; I am able to entice Your since I enjoy your.”

173. Wenko Pasco – Taguig Area, Manila, Philippines ( – the woman website is mostly about the woman complications with credit debt and you can mishandling her very own money; she claims a personal disclosure where she try picked of the God to increase an incredibly high amount of cash to build good cathedral; there’s absolutely no involvement of your own Bishop otherwise diocese in her project; she says brand new cathedral would-be a reproduction out of a great cathedral inside Italy. She claims their yard deliver food for an area throughout a good famine, but it’s just on one hectare regarding land. She claims people that contribute rating unique protection from Michael the fresh new Archangel, and that new cathedral will be an area off sanctuary throughout the latest tribulation (a notion usually found in not true personal revelation). She states that present-time ‘s the ‘end regarding days’. She claims one to the woman parish church provides hauntings off demons, and that she is actually selected by the God to help you exorcise those individuals demons.