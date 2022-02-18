Ridgeline Vitamins Corp.: Ridgeline Minerals Announces Give of Inducement Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 14, 2021) – Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) (“Ridgeline” or the “providers”) has granted an aggregate of 650,000 investment to administrators, officers, workers and specialists of organization in accordance with the businesses bonus inventory alternative program, susceptible to regulatory approval. These motivation stock options tend to be exercisable at $0.37 per express for a period of five years.

The Company additionally declares that it enjoys provided an aggregate of 300,000 deferred share products, (“DSUs”) into administrators from the organization and 75,000 limited show products (“RSUs”) to staff and professionals regarding the Company. The DSUs and RSUs include ruled by businesses RSU/DSU program and additionally be at the mercy of appropriate securities rules hold intervals.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.Ridgeline try a breakthrough concentrated gold-silver explorer with an established administration employees and a 154 km? exploration collection across four works in the highly prospective Carlin and fight Mountain – Eureka styles in Nevada, United States Of America. More information about Ridgeline are located at .RidgelineMinerals.

On the part of the Board”Chad Peters”chairman & Chief Executive Officer

