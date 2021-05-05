Richard’s Rapid Fire – November 18, 2016 .TrumpвЂ™s Short List Includes those with Banking Enjoy

Lots of names are increasingly being tossed around for top jobs within the Trump management. Because it relates to banking, here’s what we understand thus far:

Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs Banker, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, and Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), House Financial solutions Committee seat, are reportedly the key applicants for Secretary associated with the Treasury;

SEC seat Mary Jo White is stepping down;

Federal Reserve seat Janet Yellenwill mind the bank that is central her term expires in 2018; and

Rep. Randy Neugebauer (R-TX) is a candidate that is rumored 1 day leading the CFPB.

As President-elect Donald Trump starts to appoint officials to their management, there clearly was one trend that is noticeable. Those with banking experience, who’ve invested years consumers that are serving are being considered to find the best articles. It seems the sentiment that is anti-banking Washington is changing, that will be great news for customers.

DemocratsвЂ™ Congressional Leadership Shakeup

Change is a-cominвЂ™ to Capitol Hill. Following 2016 Elections, Democrat leadership when you look at the Senate is in for a shakeup. Incoming Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), that is changing retiring Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV), announced the improvements of Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) to your celebration leadership team that isвЂ™s. On the other hand regarding the Senate aisle, Republicans, Connecticut installment loan license led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have actually retained virtually the exact same leadership group.

Regarding the home side, Republicans unanimously re-elected Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) as presenter of the home, while House Democrats delayed their leadership election until November 30. Home Democrats asked for the wait while they assess their future in the chamber. Keep tuned in. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) will challenge Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the positioning of home minority frontrunner.

My Stop By At the Metal City

I’d a wonderful time visiting our account at PNC Bank in Pittsburgh this week. With an associate for each of CBAвЂ™s 11 standing committees, PNCвЂ™s engagement that is active insights have actually offered our account well. It had been good to see CBA Board Member Todd Barnhart, Alan Aldinger, Bill Demchak, Dawn Fabian, deep Guerrini, Amy Howcroft, Mark Metz, Cathy Niederberger, Michelle Neidhardt, Mark Pregmon, Dawn cost, Denise Rossi-Henn, Randal Shields, Fred Solomon and Kim Wallace. We’d a discussion that is productive dilemmas like the CFPBвЂ™s 2017 agenda, pupil financing, Community Reinvestment Act, part 1071 regarding the Dodd-Frank Act together with effect the 2016 elections may have on retail banking.

CBA’s Richard Search visits PNC Bank in Pittsburgh.

GAO to Fed: Improvements are expected

Big news out from the national Accountability Office this week because it circulated its long expected report on banking institutionsвЂ™ stress tests. The central bank could change while the agency credited the Federal Reserve for improving oversight of the financial system, it pointed out three key areas

Better measure the effect these tests have actually on credit throughout the economy; Increase transparency on why banking institutions could have unsuccessful; and Improve oversight of its models that are mathematical.

Testifying on Capitol Hill Thursday, Fed seat Janet Yellen noted the bank that is central considering the GAOвЂ™s tips.

CBA’s Advanced Education faculty explored revolutionary training techniques at their conference in Washington, D.C. this week.

Three what to understand to stay the understand

