Review: Raya Pro вЂ“ the Digital Blending Panel for Photoshop

3. Precision Masks

The Precision Masks Panel provides a far more advanced, three-step approach that is blending. It combines a variety of both manual and semiautomatic modifying.

First, you develop a Dark or luminosity that is bright, that will be just like the Quick Blend approach. Next, you refine the mask by including or subtracting in line with the color values. For instance, if you wish to exclude a place of sky through the modifying impacts, you choose the blue color and subtract it through the mask.

Into the last action, if you should be perhaps not satisfied with the blending outcome, it is possible to make an effort to do the repair using the Fix Dark Blend element of the panel.

4. InstaMask Panel

The InstaMask Panel is one of feature-rich panel of most seven panels. It strips down all of the automatic and semiautomatic corrections and provides you complete manual control throughout the blending process that is digital.

The panel contains 4 areas that are main.

The section that is top you usage of basic settings like Undo, Create White Mask, Create Ebony Mask, Align Layers, Delete Mask, etc.

The 2nd area from the very best provides all the necessary tools to generate luminosity masks centered on luminance or color.

The section that is next you to definitely refine the mask you created in the first step using the modification sliders.

Finally, you’ve got an array of choices to apply the produced and modified mask to your image.

In my own instance, We avoid using the Quick Blend or the Precision Mask panels because their functionalities are included in to the InstaMask panel.

5. Colors Center

The colour Panel is perfect for color changes and color manipulation. Every key within the panel is a shortcut into the tool that is existing Photoshop.

For instance, if you push the Warm key, the Raya professional produces a photograph Filter Adjustment Layer because of the yellowish color chosen because of the predefined thickness value. You can easily fine-tune the end result by manually adjusting the thickness or by reducing the opacity associated with layer.

Another instance may be the Saturate All switch. With one click, you are able to develop a folder that is new the Layer Panel with two adjustment levels: Hue/Saturation and Vibrance. If you’re maybe not pleased with the outcome, it is possible to manually adjust the Vibrance and Saturation.

Another option that is useful the ability to saturate or desaturate specific colors. We frequently make use of this to tone down the oversaturated sky whenever modifying landscapes.

6. Dodge & Burn

The Dodge & Burn panel is when there are a wide choice of tools and options to get a handle on image comparison.

Dodge & Burn relates to an approach utilized in movie photography each time a professional professional professional photographer in a darkroom could make certain areas selectively for the picture darker or lighter.

Whenever you hit the Midtone switch, for instance, the plugin produces a clear layer that is set up to a smooth Light blending mode having a transparency mask that reveals the midtones by concealing the features and shadows. Next, you need to use the Brush device to start out painting the layer that is empty. In the event that you choose the Black Color, you could make the image within the modification layer darker. In the event that you find the White Color, you could make the image brighter. Here is the brand new Dodge & Burn means of the electronic age.

7. Actions and Filters

The Actions and Filters panel provides you with usage of the equipment being much like presets in Lightroom. Each filter produces a distinctive, creative appearance. For instance, the Autumn Colors shifts the green hues toward red and orange to simulate an atmosphere that is fall-like.

You additionally have the possibility to include your very own actionsвЂ”up to sixвЂ”to the panel. In the event that you develop actions in Photoshop, this is often a helpful solution to modify the Raya professional. But, since I have don’t use actions in Photoshop, this particular feature goes unused.

The complete area of the panel is just about the most readily useful part of the Raya professional. It offers you fast access to these toolsвЂ”Reduce Noise, Sharpening, Vignette, and Clean Chromatic Aberration.

It is possible to choose the file structure, color space, and measurements of the image that is final before export it.

Conclusions

To begin with, in the event that you only utilize Lightroom and never have the should try to learn Photoshop, that is absolutely fine. You most likely don’t need Raya professional.

The Raya Pro will make your Photoshop experience much simpler and less stressful if you want to start learning Photoshop but are intimidated by its complexity. Because of the Raya professional, you merely learn the various tools and commands which are highly relevant to photography. It is possible to just disregard the remainder.

If you should be more comfortable with Photoshop but haven’t used luminosity mixing, you’re going to be surprised by just how much control Raya professional offers you. Plus, it saves lot of the time!

You can install Raya professional and find out about the plugin on Jimmy McIntyreвЂ™s web site.